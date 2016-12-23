Sylvia Colon is tries out her Raspberry Pi Robot and controls the robot with her computer keypad on the floor of the Chelsea Library last Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15.
By Seth Daniel The day of June 20 will always have a dark circle around it on the calendar for Alma Soriano and her family, including her husband, Wilber Morales, and young son, Christopher. That was the day this past summer that her home...
By Seth Daniel It’s been a wild ride for the past week at Chelsea High School (CHS), and there hasn’t even been a single student or staff member in the building. But there have been plenty of flies. On Wednesday evening, Dec. 15, Supt....
By Seth Daniel The Chelsea City Council voted unanimously on Monday to accept the proposed structure for the new Community Preservation Act (CPA) committee. The 11-0 vote was a...
By Seth Daniel The Chelsea City Council made no friends Monday night at its meeting when it snubbed longtime Everett Avenue developer, ACS Development, and refused to allow the...
Monday, 12/12 Otoniel Reyes, 35, 1 Maple St., Boston, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended/revoked license. Christine Lindsay, 31, 76 Duncklee Ave., Stoneham, was arrested for sexual...
Although the holiday season for most of us will be filled with fun and joy, it is incumbent upon all of us who are fortunate to be doing well...
By a coincidence of the calendar, both Chanukah and Christmas arrive this weekend, and we wish to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers of the Jewish...
Bruins Beat by Bob Morello Bruins giving gifts early Christmas is the time for giving, and the Bruins did just that on Tuesday night versus the struggling Islanders, who...
John ‘Skip’ Wronski Polaroid retiree John V. “Skip” Wronski passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, November 26, at the William Child Hospice facility in Palm Bay Florida....
Santa Claus and his reindeer appeared to be taking off into the sun on a recent morning near the Eastern Salt facility, where the old Santa and his sleigh...
Chelsea Girl Scout Chloe Bourgea singing Christmas carols during the annual Governor Bellingham-Cary House’s annual Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 10. Visitors toured the home and sang Christmas carols...
By Seth Daniel Three local environmental organizations and one statewide organization partnered last Thursday morning to challenge the ExxonMobile terminal in Everett to think about an action plan for...
By Seth Daniel City Manager Tom Ambrosino is hoping the Chelsea City Council will approve a $170,000 expenditure to establish a dedicated Public Works Graffiti team to seek out...
Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated James E. Byrne, a Dorchester attorney with extensive experience in the court room and a former Boston city councillor, to serve as a judge...
By Seth Daniel Joe Foti, former Department of Public Works (DPW) director, has left his position once again, this time for a top job at the state Department of...
A Chelsea man, dubbed the “Spelling Bee Bandit,” was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with four bank robberies in the Greater Boston area. Jason S. Englen, 34, was...
Monday, 12/5 Rosa Gudiel, 47, 45 Addison St., Chelsea, was arrested for red light violation, warrant and operating motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license. Elvis Justiniano, 22, 58 Carroll...
By Jennifer Kelly, Healthy Chelsea In an op-ed on December 2, Kenneth Thorpe discussed how schools have a unique opportunity to address the obesity crisis. Healthy Chelsea, a community...
Once again a huge success St. Agrippina’s membership held its 22nd annual Christmas Program for North End children on Sunday December 11th. The program once again, was a huge...
That was certainly an eye-opening story in the Boston Globe last week about raising the minimum wage to $15 and the effect it will have on Mass. residents and...
As Andy Williams once crooned, “This is the most wonderful time of the year,” and the festiveness of the Christmas season is something to enjoy every December. The wonderful...
CHS Roundup CHS boys basketball wins season-opener The Chelsea High boys basketball team gave their new head coach, Judah Jackson, an early Christmas present, gift-wrapping a 55-41 victory at...
James Cunniff Customer service retiree, always a happy and friendly James M. Cunniff of Chelsea died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning, December 7 at the age...