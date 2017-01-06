Latest Story

Leo Robinson Elected President of the City Council

January 6, 2017
By
Leo Robinson Elected President of the City Council

By Cary Shuman Leo Robinson, dean of the Chelsea City Council and the longest-serving official in city government, was elected president of the Council Tuesday at an organizational meeting for 2017. Robinson, who served on the former Board of Aldermen and remains one of the city’s most popular residents today, received a unanimous vote...

Read more »

Being A Guzman Means Education and Giving Back

January 6, 2017
By
Being A Guzman Means Education and Giving Back

By Seth Daniel When Rosemary Guzman left Costa Rica in the late 1960s to find a better future for her family – landing first in Chelsea – she had no idea what the future held, but she held on to the hope that something...

Read more »

Chelsea Gardens:Boston Flower Exchange will be Relocating to Chelsea in January

January 6, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel The Boston Flower Exchange has officially leased space on Second Street and will move this month to establish its long-standing wholesale market in Chelsea as the New England Flower Exchange. The Exchange has been located in the South End for decades...

Read more »

Students Return to Chelsea High With No Problems Detected

January 6, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel Without incident, students returned to Chelsea High School (CHS) on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, after having some extra time off due to a fly infestation that...

Read more »

Police Briefs 01-05-2017

January 6, 2017
By

Monday, 12/26 Andres Martinez, 54, 32 Fifth St., Norwood, was arrested for Operating under the influence of liquor, destruction of Property, negligent operation of motor vehicle and speeding. Guillermo...

Read more »

Letters to the Editor

January 6, 2017
By

Pay the Fair Share Dear Editor, We are Chelsea homeowners who are concerned that the owners of the FBI building, Anthony and Patricia Simboli, of ACS Development, are pressuring...

Read more »

Right and Wrong Ways to Address the Drug Cost Conundrum

January 6, 2017
By

By Kenneth E. Thorpe Americans are gearing up for higher health care costs in 2017. Average monthly insurance premiums for popular plans on Healthcare.gov, the major Obamacare exchange, are...

Read more »

Keeping Our Water Supply Safe

January 6, 2017
By

In 2014, the American Waterworks Association declared MWRA’s water to be the best in the nation. (In fact, it won both first and second place both for the City...

Read more »

Sports 01-05-2017

January 6, 2017
By

CHS Roundup A busy week for  Chelsea tracksters Despite the holiday week, there was no vacation for members of the Chelsea High boys and girls indoor track teams, many...

Read more »

Obituaries 01-05-2017

January 6, 2017
By

John ‘Skip’ Wronski Polaroid retiree John V. “Skip” Wronski passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, November 26, at the William Child Hospice facility in Palm Bay Florida....

Read more »

Toy Drive

January 4, 2017
By
Toy Drive

Jeffrey Cruz and Michael Marino thanked the Chelsea Police including (L-R) Lt. Dan Delaney, Captain Dave Batchelor, and Sgt. Joe Bevere, for their toys and visit with Santa Claus.

Read more »

Cheers To You

January 4, 2017
By
Cheers To You

The Chelsea Pop Warner cheerleading squad took fourth place in the nation at the National Championships at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Pictured above are coaches...

Read more »

Students, Staff Excited to Begin Classes at New Clark Avenue Middle School

January 4, 2017
By
Students, Staff Excited to Begin Classes at New Clark Avenue Middle School

By Seth Daniel The new year in January will bring a whole new way of learning at the Clark Avenue Middle School when students return on Jan. 4 to...

Read more »

Students Will Return to Chelsea High on Time

January 4, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel Chelsea school officials reported this week that repairs on two major broken pipes under the foundation of the school – the nexus of a fly infestation...

Read more »

Year in Review: 16 Stories from 2016

January 4, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel The year of 2016 saw great excitement and great disappointment in Chelsea – from the hopeful inauguration in January of six new councillors to the shocking...

Read more »

Votes Point to Robinson to be Next Council President

January 4, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel The Chelsea City Council is expected to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for an organizational meeting to pick the new officers for the body, including the...

Read more »

Police Briefs 12-29-2016

January 4, 2017
By

Tuesday, 12/20 Franky LaPorta, 33 Maple St., Malden, was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs, distribution of Class A drug, possessing Class E drug. Jeremy Winam, 42,...

Read more »

Have A Happy, Healthy, and Safe New Year

January 4, 2017
By

The upcoming long weekend marks the start of the New Year — 2017. The arrival of a new year marks a time for reflection, both as to the year...

Read more »

Chelsea High Girls Track Team Edges Everett, 47-41

January 4, 2017
By

The Chelsea High boys and girls indoor track teams opened their 2016-17 dual-meet season last week, with the Lady Red Devils coming away with an exciting 47-41 victory that...

Read more »

Obituaries 12-29-2016

January 4, 2017
By

Harry Wellins Postal Service retiree; fought in World War II Battle of the Bulge and was a German Prisoner of War Harry Wellins (W/FLAG) Harry Wellins Postal Service retiree;...

Read more »

PI Robots

December 23, 2016
By
PI Robots

Sylvia Colon is tries out her Raspberry Pi Robot and controls the robot with her computer keypad on the floor of the Chelsea Library last Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15.

Read more »

Home for the Holidays:After Devastating Fire,Chelsea Family Finds New Opportunity in Rebuilding Their Lives

December 23, 2016
By
Home for the Holidays:After Devastating Fire,Chelsea Family Finds New Opportunity in Rebuilding Their Lives

By Seth Daniel The day of June 20 will always have a dark circle around it on the calendar for Alma Soriano and her family, including her husband, Wilber...

Read more »

Buzz Off:Chelsea High Packs It in Early for the Holidays after Flies Inundate School

December 23, 2016
By
Buzz Off:Chelsea High Packs It in Early for the Holidays after Flies Inundate School

By Seth Daniel It’s been a wild ride for the past week at Chelsea High School (CHS), and there hasn’t even been a single student or staff member in...

Read more »

CPA Vote by Council Brings New Measure Closer to Reality

December 23, 2016
By

By Seth Daniel The Chelsea City Council voted unanimously on Monday to accept the proposed structure for the new Community Preservation Act (CPA) committee. The 11-0 vote was a...

Read more »

Plan West Chelsea

Plan West Chelsea - Facebook Page

Plan West Chelsea 2014 Community Survey

Planee West Chelsea 2014 Encuesta Sobre La Comunidad

Archives

Real Time Web Analytics - Buzz Stat