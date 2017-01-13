Latest Story

Wynn Boston Harbor Installs First Steel Beam

January 13, 2017
By
By Seth Daniel At 5 a.m. on Monday, ironworkers stood ready as sky-high cranes began picking up steel columns and putting them into place on the northernmost end of the Wynn Boston Harbor site – the first steel to go up on the project, and just the beginning of what will be a flurry...

Chelsea Housing Gets Multi-Million Dollar Grant for Refurbishing Elderly Housing

January 13, 2017
By
By Seth Daniel A major facelift is coming for 56 units of elderly and disabled housing at Union Park on Spruce and Sixth Street developments that are part of the Chelsea Housing Authority (CHA), that coming after an announcement in Malden on Jan. 5...

FBI Building Developers Tout Long History, Real Need in Requesting TIF

January 13, 2017
By
By Seth Daniel Developers of the FBI Building on Maple Street – ACS Development – gave an impassioned presentation on Tuesday night that made the already difficult decision about granting a 20-year Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement to the company even more difficult –...

Green Roots Envisions a Waterfront Park

January 13, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel Envision the sounds of water lapping up on the shore while one sits in a lawn chair gazing at the boats passing by – in Chelsea....

City Council Resolution Honors the Life of the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr

January 13, 2017
By

The Chelsea City Council unanimously adopted a Resolution introduced by Council President Leo Robinson honoring the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and proclaiming Monday, Jan....

Police Briefs 01-12-2017

January 13, 2017
By

Wednesday, 1/4 Juan Portillo, 26, 191 Porter St., East Boston, was arrested for larceny from building, trespassing. Kevin Rosales, 24, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant. Brunildo Pabon,...

Letter to the Editor

January 13, 2017
By

With Heartfelt Thanks from Haiti Father David Fontaine from St. Joseph Parish in L’Asile, Haiti, has sent sincere thanks to Father Jim Barry and all the friends and parishioners...

Winter’s Here — Bundle Up

January 13, 2017
By

Winter arrived in full force earlier this week, with a big snowstorm and skin-numbing temperatures. But we are New Englanders, so we know what to expect and how to...

What Would Martin Luther King Jr. Think?

January 13, 2017
By

When one considers that it has been almost 49 years since Martin Luther King was assassinated, it is easy to understand why so many of our fellow Americans today...

Sports 01-12-2017

January 13, 2017
By

Bruins Beat by Bob Morello Bruins All-Stars Shine Tuesday night saw Boston crank out a satisfying 5-3 road win over the St. Louis Blues in David Backes’ return home,...

Obituaries 01-12-2017

January 13, 2017
By

Genevieve Piasecki Known as everyone’s “Babcia” (Polish Grandmother) Genevieve Piasecki of Nahant, formerly of Lynn and Chelsea, passed away on January 1 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for...

Leo Robinson Elected President of the City Council

January 6, 2017
By
By Cary Shuman Leo Robinson, dean of the Chelsea City Council and the longest-serving official in city government, was elected president of the Council Tuesday at an organizational meeting...

Being A Guzman Means Education and Giving Back

January 6, 2017
By
By Seth Daniel When Rosemary Guzman left Costa Rica in the late 1960s to find a better future for her family – landing first in Chelsea – she had...

Chelsea Gardens:Boston Flower Exchange will be Relocating to Chelsea in January

January 6, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel The Boston Flower Exchange has officially leased space on Second Street and will move this month to establish its long-standing wholesale market in Chelsea as the...

Students Return to Chelsea High With No Problems Detected

January 6, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel Without incident, students returned to Chelsea High School (CHS) on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, after having some extra time off due to a fly infestation that...

Police Briefs 01-05-2017

January 6, 2017
By

Monday, 12/26 Andres Martinez, 54, 32 Fifth St., Norwood, was arrested for Operating under the influence of liquor, destruction of Property, negligent operation of motor vehicle and speeding. Guillermo...

Letters to the Editor

January 6, 2017
By

Pay the Fair Share Dear Editor, We are Chelsea homeowners who are concerned that the owners of the FBI building, Anthony and Patricia Simboli, of ACS Development, are pressuring...

Right and Wrong Ways to Address the Drug Cost Conundrum

January 6, 2017
By

By Kenneth E. Thorpe Americans are gearing up for higher health care costs in 2017. Average monthly insurance premiums for popular plans on Healthcare.gov, the major Obamacare exchange, are...

Keeping Our Water Supply Safe

January 6, 2017
By

In 2014, the American Waterworks Association declared MWRA’s water to be the best in the nation. (In fact, it won both first and second place both for the City...

Sports 01-05-2017

January 6, 2017
By

CHS Roundup A busy week for  Chelsea tracksters Despite the holiday week, there was no vacation for members of the Chelsea High boys and girls indoor track teams, many...

Obituaries 01-05-2017

January 6, 2017
By

John ‘Skip’ Wronski Polaroid retiree John V. “Skip” Wronski passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, November 26, at the William Child Hospice facility in Palm Bay Florida....

Toy Drive

January 4, 2017
By
Jeffrey Cruz and Michael Marino thanked the Chelsea Police including (L-R) Lt. Dan Delaney, Captain Dave Batchelor, and Sgt. Joe Bevere, for their toys and visit with Santa Claus.

Cheers To You

January 4, 2017
By
The Chelsea Pop Warner cheerleading squad took fourth place in the nation at the National Championships at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Pictured above are coaches...

Students, Staff Excited to Begin Classes at New Clark Avenue Middle School

January 4, 2017
By
By Seth Daniel The new year in January will bring a whole new way of learning at the Clark Avenue Middle School when students return on Jan. 4 to...

