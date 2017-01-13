By Seth Daniel Envision the sounds of water lapping up on the shore while one sits in a lawn chair gazing at the boats passing by – in Chelsea....
The Chelsea City Council unanimously adopted a Resolution introduced by Council President Leo Robinson honoring the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and proclaiming Monday, Jan....
Wednesday, 1/4 Juan Portillo, 26, 191 Porter St., East Boston, was arrested for larceny from building, trespassing. Kevin Rosales, 24, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant. Brunildo Pabon,...
With Heartfelt Thanks from Haiti Father David Fontaine from St. Joseph Parish in L’Asile, Haiti, has sent sincere thanks to Father Jim Barry and all the friends and parishioners...
Winter arrived in full force earlier this week, with a big snowstorm and skin-numbing temperatures. But we are New Englanders, so we know what to expect and how to...
When one considers that it has been almost 49 years since Martin Luther King was assassinated, it is easy to understand why so many of our fellow Americans today...
Bruins Beat by Bob Morello Bruins All-Stars Shine Tuesday night saw Boston crank out a satisfying 5-3 road win over the St. Louis Blues in David Backes’ return home,...
Genevieve Piasecki Known as everyone’s “Babcia” (Polish Grandmother) Genevieve Piasecki of Nahant, formerly of Lynn and Chelsea, passed away on January 1 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for...
By Cary Shuman Leo Robinson, dean of the Chelsea City Council and the longest-serving official in city government, was elected president of the Council Tuesday at an organizational meeting...
By Seth Daniel When Rosemary Guzman left Costa Rica in the late 1960s to find a better future for her family – landing first in Chelsea – she had...
By Seth Daniel The Boston Flower Exchange has officially leased space on Second Street and will move this month to establish its long-standing wholesale market in Chelsea as the...
By Seth Daniel Without incident, students returned to Chelsea High School (CHS) on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, after having some extra time off due to a fly infestation that...
Monday, 12/26 Andres Martinez, 54, 32 Fifth St., Norwood, was arrested for Operating under the influence of liquor, destruction of Property, negligent operation of motor vehicle and speeding. Guillermo...
Pay the Fair Share Dear Editor, We are Chelsea homeowners who are concerned that the owners of the FBI building, Anthony and Patricia Simboli, of ACS Development, are pressuring...
By Kenneth E. Thorpe Americans are gearing up for higher health care costs in 2017. Average monthly insurance premiums for popular plans on Healthcare.gov, the major Obamacare exchange, are...
In 2014, the American Waterworks Association declared MWRA’s water to be the best in the nation. (In fact, it won both first and second place both for the City...
CHS Roundup A busy week for Chelsea tracksters Despite the holiday week, there was no vacation for members of the Chelsea High boys and girls indoor track teams, many...
John ‘Skip’ Wronski Polaroid retiree John V. “Skip” Wronski passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, November 26, at the William Child Hospice facility in Palm Bay Florida....
Jeffrey Cruz and Michael Marino thanked the Chelsea Police including (L-R) Lt. Dan Delaney, Captain Dave Batchelor, and Sgt. Joe Bevere, for their toys and visit with Santa Claus.
The Chelsea Pop Warner cheerleading squad took fourth place in the nation at the National Championships at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Pictured above are coaches...
By Seth Daniel The new year in January will bring a whole new way of learning at the Clark Avenue Middle School when students return on Jan. 4 to...
