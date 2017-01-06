By Seth Daniel Without incident, students returned to Chelsea High School (CHS) on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, after having some extra time off due to a fly infestation that...
Monday, 12/26 Andres Martinez, 54, 32 Fifth St., Norwood, was arrested for Operating under the influence of liquor, destruction of Property, negligent operation of motor vehicle and speeding. Guillermo...
Pay the Fair Share Dear Editor, We are Chelsea homeowners who are concerned that the owners of the FBI building, Anthony and Patricia Simboli, of ACS Development, are pressuring...
By Kenneth E. Thorpe Americans are gearing up for higher health care costs in 2017. Average monthly insurance premiums for popular plans on Healthcare.gov, the major Obamacare exchange, are...
In 2014, the American Waterworks Association declared MWRA’s water to be the best in the nation. (In fact, it won both first and second place both for the City...
CHS Roundup A busy week for Chelsea tracksters Despite the holiday week, there was no vacation for members of the Chelsea High boys and girls indoor track teams, many...
John ‘Skip’ Wronski Polaroid retiree John V. “Skip” Wronski passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, November 26, at the William Child Hospice facility in Palm Bay Florida....
Jeffrey Cruz and Michael Marino thanked the Chelsea Police including (L-R) Lt. Dan Delaney, Captain Dave Batchelor, and Sgt. Joe Bevere, for their toys and visit with Santa Claus.
The Chelsea Pop Warner cheerleading squad took fourth place in the nation at the National Championships at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Pictured above are coaches...
By Seth Daniel The new year in January will bring a whole new way of learning at the Clark Avenue Middle School when students return on Jan. 4 to...
By Seth Daniel Chelsea school officials reported this week that repairs on two major broken pipes under the foundation of the school – the nexus of a fly infestation...
By Seth Daniel The year of 2016 saw great excitement and great disappointment in Chelsea – from the hopeful inauguration in January of six new councillors to the shocking...
By Seth Daniel The Chelsea City Council is expected to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for an organizational meeting to pick the new officers for the body, including the...
Tuesday, 12/20 Franky LaPorta, 33 Maple St., Malden, was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs, distribution of Class A drug, possessing Class E drug. Jeremy Winam, 42,...
The upcoming long weekend marks the start of the New Year — 2017. The arrival of a new year marks a time for reflection, both as to the year...
The Chelsea High boys and girls indoor track teams opened their 2016-17 dual-meet season last week, with the Lady Red Devils coming away with an exciting 47-41 victory that...
Harry Wellins Postal Service retiree; fought in World War II Battle of the Bulge and was a German Prisoner of War Harry Wellins (W/FLAG) Harry Wellins Postal Service retiree;...
Sylvia Colon is tries out her Raspberry Pi Robot and controls the robot with her computer keypad on the floor of the Chelsea Library last Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15.
By Seth Daniel The day of June 20 will always have a dark circle around it on the calendar for Alma Soriano and her family, including her husband, Wilber...
By Seth Daniel It’s been a wild ride for the past week at Chelsea High School (CHS), and there hasn’t even been a single student or staff member in...
By Seth Daniel The Chelsea City Council voted unanimously on Monday to accept the proposed structure for the new Community Preservation Act (CPA) committee. The 11-0 vote was a...
