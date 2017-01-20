Latest Story

Appreciation:Chubby Tiro Was A True Chelsea Legend

January 20, 2017
Appreciation:Chubby Tiro Was A True Chelsea Legend

By Cary Shuman Some knew him for his athletic excellence, a brilliant multi-sport career that took him from Essex Street and Shurtleff School to Chelsea High School, where he was an All-Scholastic, to a Division 1 college football scholarship at Kansas State University. Others knew him as their Chelsea High School football coach. At...

For Teachers,Giving to Students is Part of the Job

January 20, 2017
For Teachers,Giving to Students is Part of the Job

By Seth Daniel There is no line item in the Chelsea School Budget for teddy bears, but just the same Berkowitz School teacher Emily Malik stood in line at a local store on the North Shore with two cart-loads of teddy bears just before...

Heat is On as FBI Building TIF Vote comes on Monday

January 20, 2017
By Seth Daniel Several city councillors have been surveying residents over the past week in anticipation of one of the biggest votes many have faced in quite some time – a decision on whether or not to grant a 20-year Tax Increment Financing (TIF)...

Not Now:Robinson says He Will Oppose Hotel Proposal on Second Street

January 20, 2017
By Seth Daniel A 139-room hotel project on Second Street behind the Mystic Mall is quickly falling into disfavor with some City leaders in advance of a Planning Board...

Police Continue Search for Murderer:Family Prepares to Bury 15-Year-Old

January 20, 2017
By Seth Daniel As Chelsea Police continue to work the case involving the murder of Jimmy Vasquez, 15, last Friday afternoon, Jan. 13, on Shurtleff Street, another family is...

New Marina Makes Big Splash on Boston Harbor

January 20, 2017
The Marina at Admiral’s Hill announced this week that a brand new multi-million-dollar waterfront development project is underway to bring a state-of-the-art marina to a desirable neighborhood on Boston...

Police Briefs 01-19-2017

January 20, 2017
POLICE Briefs by Seth Daniel and Paul Koolloian POLICE EXAM SEMINAR The City of Chelsea, in conjunction with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Human Resources Division, will be holding a...

Letter to the Editor

January 20, 2017
Let your constituents be your conscience Dear Chelsea Record, I attended the Chelsea City Council meeting last Tuesday on 1/10/17 to hear the presentation on the proposed TIF of...

Attention Democrats:Grow Up

January 20, 2017
Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated tomorrow (Friday). Certainly, that is a day and an event that no serious person on any side of the political spectrum ever...

Anthony “Chubby” Tiro

January 20, 2017
The passing this week of Anthony “Chubby” Tiro truly marks the end of an era in many respects for long-time Chelsea residents. It is fair to say that there...

Obituaries 01-19-2017

January 20, 2017
Jimmy Vasquez Of Chelsea Jimmy Vasquez of Chelsea died tragically in the ‘department at CHA-Everett Hospital from fatal injuries sustained Friday evening, January 13. He was 15 years old....

Wynn Boston Harbor Installs First Steel Beam

January 13, 2017
Wynn Boston Harbor Installs First Steel Beam

By Seth Daniel At 5 a.m. on Monday, ironworkers stood ready as sky-high cranes began picking up steel columns and putting them into place on the northernmost end of...

Chelsea Housing Gets Multi-Million Dollar Grant for Refurbishing Elderly Housing

January 13, 2017
Chelsea Housing Gets Multi-Million Dollar Grant for Refurbishing Elderly Housing

By Seth Daniel A major facelift is coming for 56 units of elderly and disabled housing at Union Park on Spruce and Sixth Street developments that are part of...

FBI Building Developers Tout Long History, Real Need in Requesting TIF

January 13, 2017
FBI Building Developers Tout Long History, Real Need in Requesting TIF

By Seth Daniel Developers of the FBI Building on Maple Street – ACS Development – gave an impassioned presentation on Tuesday night that made the already difficult decision about...

Green Roots Envisions a Waterfront Park

January 13, 2017
By Seth Daniel Envision the sounds of water lapping up on the shore while one sits in a lawn chair gazing at the boats passing by – in Chelsea....

City Council Resolution Honors the Life of the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr

January 13, 2017
The Chelsea City Council unanimously adopted a Resolution introduced by Council President Leo Robinson honoring the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and proclaiming Monday, Jan....

Police Briefs 01-12-2017

January 13, 2017
Wednesday, 1/4 Juan Portillo, 26, 191 Porter St., East Boston, was arrested for larceny from building, trespassing. Kevin Rosales, 24, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant. Brunildo Pabon,...

Letter to the Editor

January 13, 2017
With Heartfelt Thanks from Haiti Father David Fontaine from St. Joseph Parish in L’Asile, Haiti, has sent sincere thanks to Father Jim Barry and all the friends and parishioners...

Winter’s Here — Bundle Up

January 13, 2017
Winter arrived in full force earlier this week, with a big snowstorm and skin-numbing temperatures. But we are New Englanders, so we know what to expect and how to...

What Would Martin Luther King Jr. Think?

January 13, 2017
When one considers that it has been almost 49 years since Martin Luther King was assassinated, it is easy to understand why so many of our fellow Americans today...

Sports 01-12-2017

January 13, 2017
Bruins Beat by Bob Morello Bruins All-Stars Shine Tuesday night saw Boston crank out a satisfying 5-3 road win over the St. Louis Blues in David Backes’ return home,...

Obituaries 01-12-2017

January 13, 2017
Genevieve Piasecki Known as everyone’s “Babcia” (Polish Grandmother) Genevieve Piasecki of Nahant, formerly of Lynn and Chelsea, passed away on January 1 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for...

Leo Robinson Elected President of the City Council

January 6, 2017
Leo Robinson Elected President of the City Council

By Cary Shuman Leo Robinson, dean of the Chelsea City Council and the longest-serving official in city government, was elected president of the Council Tuesday at an organizational meeting...

Being A Guzman Means Education and Giving Back

January 6, 2017
Being A Guzman Means Education and Giving Back

By Seth Daniel When Rosemary Guzman left Costa Rica in the late 1960s to find a better future for her family – landing first in Chelsea – she had...

