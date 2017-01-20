By Seth Daniel A 139-room hotel project on Second Street behind the Mystic Mall is quickly falling into disfavor with some City leaders in advance of a Planning Board...
By Seth Daniel As Chelsea Police continue to work the case involving the murder of Jimmy Vasquez, 15, last Friday afternoon, Jan. 13, on Shurtleff Street, another family is...
The Marina at Admiral’s Hill announced this week that a brand new multi-million-dollar waterfront development project is underway to bring a state-of-the-art marina to a desirable neighborhood on Boston...
POLICE Briefs by Seth Daniel and Paul Koolloian POLICE EXAM SEMINAR The City of Chelsea, in conjunction with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Human Resources Division, will be holding a...
Let your constituents be your conscience Dear Chelsea Record, I attended the Chelsea City Council meeting last Tuesday on 1/10/17 to hear the presentation on the proposed TIF of...
Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated tomorrow (Friday). Certainly, that is a day and an event that no serious person on any side of the political spectrum ever...
The passing this week of Anthony “Chubby” Tiro truly marks the end of an era in many respects for long-time Chelsea residents. It is fair to say that there...
Jimmy Vasquez Of Chelsea Jimmy Vasquez of Chelsea died tragically in the ‘department at CHA-Everett Hospital from fatal injuries sustained Friday evening, January 13. He was 15 years old....
By Seth Daniel At 5 a.m. on Monday, ironworkers stood ready as sky-high cranes began picking up steel columns and putting them into place on the northernmost end of...
By Seth Daniel A major facelift is coming for 56 units of elderly and disabled housing at Union Park on Spruce and Sixth Street developments that are part of...
By Seth Daniel Developers of the FBI Building on Maple Street – ACS Development – gave an impassioned presentation on Tuesday night that made the already difficult decision about...
By Seth Daniel Envision the sounds of water lapping up on the shore while one sits in a lawn chair gazing at the boats passing by – in Chelsea....
The Chelsea City Council unanimously adopted a Resolution introduced by Council President Leo Robinson honoring the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and proclaiming Monday, Jan....
Wednesday, 1/4 Juan Portillo, 26, 191 Porter St., East Boston, was arrested for larceny from building, trespassing. Kevin Rosales, 24, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant. Brunildo Pabon,...
With Heartfelt Thanks from Haiti Father David Fontaine from St. Joseph Parish in L’Asile, Haiti, has sent sincere thanks to Father Jim Barry and all the friends and parishioners...
Winter arrived in full force earlier this week, with a big snowstorm and skin-numbing temperatures. But we are New Englanders, so we know what to expect and how to...
When one considers that it has been almost 49 years since Martin Luther King was assassinated, it is easy to understand why so many of our fellow Americans today...
Bruins Beat by Bob Morello Bruins All-Stars Shine Tuesday night saw Boston crank out a satisfying 5-3 road win over the St. Louis Blues in David Backes’ return home,...
Genevieve Piasecki Known as everyone’s “Babcia” (Polish Grandmother) Genevieve Piasecki of Nahant, formerly of Lynn and Chelsea, passed away on January 1 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for...
By Cary Shuman Leo Robinson, dean of the Chelsea City Council and the longest-serving official in city government, was elected president of the Council Tuesday at an organizational meeting...
By Seth Daniel When Rosemary Guzman left Costa Rica in the late 1960s to find a better future for her family – landing first in Chelsea – she had...
