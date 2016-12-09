Trump and the Vote

December 9, 2016
We love how many of the national commentators and pundits always point out that while Donald Trump won the presidency, he didn’t get the popular vote. Well, it’s clear Donald Trump’s strategy was to reach the 270 electoral votes he needed to become the President of the United States. And that’s what he did, executing a strategy of campaigning in the swing states such of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio as Election Day approached.

That strategy worked well as he swept those four states on Election Day. Had the popular vote been the process by which the President is elected, Trump would have campaigned more in California, New York, and New England.  Let’s give President-Elect Trump and the amazing Kellyanne Conway credit for winning an election few pundits thought he could.

  • Adam

    What is the point of this entry? It’s not reporting anything we didn’t
    know already, and it provides zero analysis. This just looks like a
    “record staff’s” attempt to praise trump without admitting to liking his
    policies. Provide something of value in your posts, or don’t post at
    all.

