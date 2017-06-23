Obituaries 06-22-2017

Donald Dickerman

Former owner of Tap Royal Café and Tudor Garage in Chelsea

Donald Dickerman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on June 20.

He was the former owner of Tap Royal Café and Tudor Garage in Chelsea.

The son of Benjamin and Ruth L (Alpert) Dickerman, he was the brother of Allan I. Dickerman and the companion for 45 years of Frances Merlino.

Services are being held in Florida. Donations in his memory can be made to Chelsea Jewish Life Care, 17 Lafayette Avenue, Chelsea.

–

Robert ‘Bob’ Spinney, Sr.

US Postal Service retiree

Bob, a lifetime Chelsea resident, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, June 14 at the age of 85.

He attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School with the class of 1950. In August of 1952, he married his longtime sweetheart, Margaret. Shortly thereafter, Bob was drafted into the US Army, serving honorably during the Korean Conflict. After receiving his discharge, Bob returned to his Chelsea home with Margaret and together began their family.

He worked as a postal letter carrier in Revere and Chelsea for 38 years. In his younger years, Bob was an amateur boxer, but he was also a kind, gentle, compassionate soul. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time in the company of his children and grandchildren. He is remembered for his sense of humor and loved to make others laugh with his jokes and stories.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sisters, the late Barbara Cameron and the late Florence Brinster. He is survived by his forever beloved wife of 65 years, Margaret (Kashian) Spinney of Chelsea. He was the devoted father and father-in-law of Cheryl Lombardi and her husband, Robert of Peabody, Robert F. Spinney, Jr and his wife, Kathleen of Chelsea and Joanne Simonelli of Lynnfield and her late husband, Louis Simonelli. Bob was also the cherished grandfather of Michael Lombardi and his wife, Mia, Lauren Lombardi, Alexandra and Andrea Simonelli and Robert F. Spinney, III. and adored great grandfather of Avery. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home , Chelsea. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Louis Simonelli, III to the Leonard Florence Center for Living “Dapper’s ALS Residence” 165 Captains Row, Chelsea MA 02150 https://www.dappershouse.org/take-action