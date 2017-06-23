Police Briefs 06-22-2017

Police Log

Monday, 6/12

Luis Rosario, 27, 69 Marlborough St., Chelsea, was arrested on warrants.

Tuesday, 6/13

Joseph Olivera, 22, 15 Waldren Rd., Roxbury, was arrested for larceny from building, larceny over $250

Brayan Zepeda, 23, 451 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, was arrested on a warrant.

Jean Francisque, 34, 32 Everett St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday, 6/14

Alicia Lavallee, 29, 150 Captains Row, Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Walberto Parrilla, 40, 350 Meridian St., East Boston, was arrested for alcoholic beverage, possessing/consuming.

Leonardo Chavez, 58, 56 Chester Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing/consuming alcoholic beverage.

Henry Hernandez-Valentin, 46, 21 John St., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing/consuming alcohol in motor vehicle.

Sergio Luciano, 22, 180 Exchange St., Lawrence, was arrested on warrants.

Thursday, 6/15

Fredy Franco, 38, 57 Grove St., Chelsea, was arrested for improper operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Jacob Molina-Ayala, 20, 221 Eagle St., East Boston, was arrested for stop sign violation, failure to drive in right lane, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, child under 8 wihtout restraint.

Christyna Bidder, 32, 159 Lincoln St., Stoughton, was arrested on a warrant.

Kristopher Valdes, 40, 50 Parker St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 6/17

Daniel Torres, 24, 82 Clark Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on possession on Class B drug with intent to distribute (2 counts), Assault and Battery on a police officer, leaving scene of property damage, operating vehicle with suspended/revoked license.

POLICE Briefs By Seth Daniel and Paul Koolloian

HIT & RUN, CRACK

On Saturday, June 17, at 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 157 Webster Ave. for a report of a hit and run of a parked vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed a brown vehicle blocking a lane on Webster Avenue. The vehicle had crashed into a mini-van. Officers met with the reporting party, who stated that her mini-van was struck, and when she went to tell the operator of the other vehicle to stay until police responded, he fled the scene on foot.

Responding officers and an officer working a detail stopped the subject a short distance away. Upon his arrest, officers recovered a large amount of what is believed to be crack cocaine and U.S. currency on his person. He was placed into custody on scene

MACHETE BRANDISHED

On June 8 at 3:19 p.m., a male subject was placed into custody after he had chased several parties with a machete outside of his residence, located at 728 Broadway. The suspect stated that he chased the victims due to a dispute over a portable speaker. No injuries were reported or observed. The machete was collected and submitted into evidence.

Emmanuel Gonzalez, 23, of 714 Broadway, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

BRICK ASSAILANT FOUND

On June 7, at 10:50 a.m., a male subject was placed into custody near Mary O’Malley Park after probable cause was established to arrest him for an assault that occurred on June 6. During the incident, the suspect had struck the victim on the head multiple times with a brick. The victim sustained severe lacerations to the head. He was taken to CHA Everett for medical treatment. During the booking process, it was discovered that suspect also had an active warrant out of Somerville for OUI Liquor.

Santos Velasco, 43, of 60 Everett Ave., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

ROLLING ON THE GROUND

On June 5, at 1:15 a.m., while on patrol and passing through Bellingham Square, officers observed two men involved in a physical altercation on the sidewalk in front of the old Bunker Hill Community College. Upon observing the altercation, officers approached the two combatants who had fallen to the ground while continuing to punch one another. Upon contact with the two combatants, both were placed into custody on scene.

Francisco Herrera, 40, of Revere, was charged with affray.

Kevin Murphy, 49, of 466 Broadway, was charged with affray, threatening to commit a crime and assault or battery or damaging property for intimidation.

indecent exposure

On June 7 at 9:13 p.m., officers observed a male party urinating against the building at 186 Pearl St. The subject stated that he needed to use the bathroom and didn’t think it would be a big deal because it was night time and he couldn’t hold it. Officers explained that he was in one of the busiest areas with heavy foot and vehicle traffic, and he did not even make an effort to hide himself.

The subject was placed under arrest on scene.

David Johnson, 39, of Boston, was charged with indecent exposure.

FOUND MAN

On Tuesday, June 13, at 1:12 p.m., officers reported witnessing a suspect who was wanted for Larceny from a Building, and Larceny Over $250, in the area of Bellingham Square. The officers previously were given a detailed description of the suspect involved in the larceny, and he was placed into custody.

Joseph Olivera, 22, of Roxbury, was charged with larceny from a building and larceny over $250.

ALMOST HIT A CRUISER, NO CHILD SEAT

On Thursday, June 15, a CPD officer observed a vehicle fail to stop for a posted stop sign, almost striking the police vehicle at Eleanor Street at Crescent Avenue. The operator was operating to the far left of the road and failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

The operator had a female front seat passenger who was holding a young child on her lap who was about 3 to 4 years old. The operator was charged on scene.

Jacob Molina-Ayala, 20, of East Boston, was charged with failing to drive in the right lane, stop sign violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and child under 8 without having a child restraint.