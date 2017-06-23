Sailors on the Coast Guard Ship the USCGC Eagle bring down the colors at 8:24 p.m., sunset, on Tuesday, June 20, after the firing of the USS Constitutions cannon. The event was an official Sail Boston Sunset Salute in the Charlestown Navy Yard and drew hundreds to the Town. The USCGC Eagle was in port at the Charlestown Navy Yard as part of Sail Boston all week, departing this morning, June 22. Sail Boston and the National Parks combined to host thousands upon thousands of visitors last weekend and early this week for the international

event.