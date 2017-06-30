Obituaries 06-29-2017

James “Yanky” “Jim” Schwartz

He called himself a ‘tough bandit’ three days after his 101st birthday

James ‘Yanky’ ‘Jim’ Schwartz passed away peacefully on June 2 at his home in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was 101 years old.

Jim was born May 25, 1916 to Maurice and Celia (Handler) Schwartz, graduated from Chelsea High School and married Anita Mazel in 1941.

He served his country in the Pacific Arena from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. He was a Mason and a Shriner.

He lived most of his life in Chelsea, working in the oil and pharmaceutical industries. He had a car wash and pizzeria. His independent and dedicated

career gave a sense of grand style to his life in cars, dress and open attitude. He was a friend to many and many loved him as a dear friend.

Yanky’s passion for summer vacations brought him first to New Hampshire’s Little Squam Lake, and later to a home on Lake Winnipesaukee. He enjoyed

family, photography, boating, entertaining, landscaping, comedy, foreign films, Rusty Nails and people.

Jim is survived by his three sons: Dr. Peter Alan and Mrs. Myra Schwartz of North Attleboro, Lester Keith and Mrs.Suzanne Schwartz of West Campton,

NH and George Schwartz of Sheldonville, MA; seven grandchildren: Jodi Colton, Adam

Zeitsiff, Jeremy Schwartz, Maggie Schwartz, Ben Schwartz, Lucy Schwartz and Sam Schwartz and numerous loving cousins. His great grandchildren are: Abigail and Gavin Zeitsiff and Jonah and Nate Colton. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita; his brothers: Philip, Irving and Bernard, and his sister, Pearle. Jim is also survived by Philip’s son, Arnold Schwartz and his wife, Suzie and Pearle’s son, Ed Eich and his wife, Jayme.

Three days after he turned 101, he said “I’m a tough bandit.”

And so he was.

There will be a graveside farewell to Jim today, Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at The Chelsea JCC Cemetery on Buxton Road in Danvers.

–

Joseph Adamowicz

Lifelong Chelsea resident

Joseph Adamowicz of Chelsea passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 21 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. He was 78 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the son of the late Napoleon and Louise Adamowicz, Joe attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of Chelsea. He worked as a paint mixer with Raffi and Swanson Manufacturing and retired several years ago. Joseph was a devoted Catholic and lived a deeply religious, spiritual and prayerful life. He frequently attended Masses at St. Stanislaus Church and St. Michael the Archangel Chapel in Chelsea.

He was the former husband of Barbara “Bobbie” Elliot and devoted stepfather of the late Cisco Naranjo, the cherished grandfather of Krystal Naranjo, the beloved brother of Donna Hollis of Georgetown and dear uncle of Jolene Hollis-Fraser and her husband, Jesse Fraser, Chris Hollis and his wife, Lisa and adored great uncle of Anthony Silva, Gavin Fraser and Ryan Hollis.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, June 30 at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea at 11 a.m. Final arrangements were handled by the Anthony Memorial-Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. For online guestbook or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com

–

Richard Alphonse Pruneau

Director of Torf Funeral Service for 41 years

Richard Alphonse Pruneau, a longtime Arlington resident, died peacefully in Chelsea on June 23. He was 73 years old.

Richard was born on February 6, 1944 in Boston to the late Francis G. and Ann (Nauer) Pruneau. He graduated from Don Bosco Tech in 1961, furthered his education at New England Institute-Kenmore Square and became a licensed funeral director in 1969.

He married Eda in 1966. After moving to Arlington, Richard began working for Torf Funeral Service in Chelsea as a Managing Funeral Director in 1970 where he stayed for 41 years. Richard also worked and assisted with many funeral home establishments in the Boston Area.

Richard loved and was dedicated to funeral service. He was passionate about all things funeral service. Although not Jewish himself, Richard was strict in his adherence to the Jewish Laws of Tahara always displayed compassion and understanding to the bereaved in their hour of need. He was an active, dedicated member of the Bellingham Lodge #53- Knights of Pythias, Handi Kids of Bridgewater and the Temple Emmanuel Brotherhood of Chelsea. Richard was an avid drummer who marched with the American Legion Post 156 Band of Waltham.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Eda (Hohulja) Pruneau. He was the devoted father of Lisa Connearney and her husband, Frank of Medford and Michelle McCaffery and her husband, William of Burlington; proud grandfather of Ryan and Thomas Connearney and Brendan and Emma McCaffery; loving brother of Shirley Johnston and her husband, Robert of Auburndale, dear uncle to Robert W. Johnston and his wife, Cindy, Laurie Levy and her husband, Michael and the late William L. Johnston and his wife, Lauren. He is also survived by several great nephews and nieces.

His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington on Friday June 30 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial is private.

Visiting hours will be held from the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Avenue, Chelsea, today, Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital-501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guest book and directions.

–

Sophie Kanarkiewicz

Longtime Chelsea Teacher’s Aide

A Funeral Mass was said on Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Church for Sophie T. (Domoretsky) Kanarkiewicz who passed away on June 21 in the peaceful surrounding of her home and in the preence of her loving famiy. She was 84 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea and a lifelong Chelsea resident, Sophie was the beloved daughter of the late Dennis and Rose Domoretsky. She attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School. She married John H. Kanarkiewicz and together they raised their family of three in Chelsea. A devoted housewife, mother and homemaker she also worked outside of her home for many years as a teacher’s aide with the Chelsea School Dept.

She enjoyed family camping trips, going to polka dances with her husband, handcrafts like sewing and crocheting, the companionship of her feline friends and interior home painting and decorating. Sophie was widowed 15 months ago with the passing of her beloved husband and Chelsea Firefighter, John H. Kanarkiewicz, Sr. She was also preceded in death this past September by her son, Chelsea Fire Lt. John H. Kanarkiewicz, Jr. and years earlier by her siblings; Vasily, Michael and Walter Domoretsky. She is lovingly survived by her children and their spouses: Rosemarie Miller and her husband, Gary of Lynnfield and Frank Kanarkiewicz and his wife, Joanne of Peabody. She was the cherished grandmother of Dennis and Sara Kanarkiewicz, Adrienne Manes and her husband, Aaron and adored great-grandmother of Caroline Manes.

A Funeral Mass was said on Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Church. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Rev. Andrew T Grelak officiated. Final Arrangements were handled by the Anthony Memorial-Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. For online guestbook or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFuneralHome.com

–

Delia Connors

Retired principal clerk of Chelsea Treasurer’s office

Delia J. (Mallet) Connors passed away on Monday, June 26 after a brief illness with her caring and loving family at her side and in the peaceful surroundings of her home. She was 75 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was a daughter of the late Ernest J. and Laura B. (Arsenault) Mallet. A lifelong Chelsea resident, she attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1960. She married John J. “Jack” Connors and together they raised their family of three in Chelsea.

A devoted housewife and Mother, Delia also worked outside of her home as a data processing clerk at the Winthrop Community Hospital and she was later employed at Chelsea City Hall working for 13 years as a principal clerk in the city Treasurers Office. She retired in 2009.

In her lifetime, Delia enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, creating and sewing Halloween costumes for her children. She also enjoyed working in ceramics, shopping and browsing through Flea Markets and collecting “Teddy Bears,” but she mostly enjoyed and loved time spent with her family and her grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of 56 years of John J. “Jack” Connors; devoted mother of Paulette Velastegui, Juliann Boesch and her husband, Roberto and Robert Connors and his wife, Deborah, all of Chelsea; cherished grandmother of Timothy Velastegui, Daniel Velastegui, Kaitlyn Jessee, Christina Boesch, Robert Michael Connors, Rebecca Connors and Rileigh Connors; dear sister of Theresa Roberts of Saugus and the late Ernest Mallet and Rosemarie Cardarelli. Her Funeral will begin from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, June 30 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home today, Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. MA/NH Office, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com