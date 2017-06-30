Police Briefs 06-29-2017

Police Log

Tuesday, 6/20

Leonardo Chavez, 58, 56 Chester Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing, consuming, distributing alcoholic beverage.

Fernan Ingles, 61, 149 Hawthorne St., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing, consuming, distributing alcoholic beverage.

Mohammadumer Gai, 28, 362 Rindge Ave., Cambridge, was arrested for larceny over $250.

Wednesday, 6/21

Candycerose Torres, 34, 455 Totten Pond Rd., Waltham, was arrested for trespassing and on a warrant.

Alicia Lavallee, 29, 150 Captains Row, Chelsea, was arrested for trespassing and on a warrant.

Luis Ortega, 51, 801 Saratoga St., East Boston, was arrested for trespassing.

Fredy Flores-Novoa, 25, 13 Beacon Pl., Chelsea, was arrested for indecent exposure, immigration detainer.

David Hurtado, 27, 725 Broadway, Chelsea, was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle equipment violation.

Thursday, 6/22

Michael Leiva, 21, 24 Suffolk St., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing to distribute Class B drug, possessing ammunition without FID card.

Edwin Castro, 28, 916 Broadway, Chelsea, was arrested for larceny from building, breaking and entering daytime for felony, trespassing.

Friday, 6/23

Kehonia Vick, 31, 56 Rich St., Malden, was arrested for threat to commit a crime, witness intimidation.

Sunday, 6/25

Nain Montiel, 48, Address unknown, Chelsea, was arrested for possessing/distributing alcoholic beverage, and on warrants.

Steven Bickford, 34, 84 Cottage St., Somerville, was arrested on a warrant.

Shariff Hussein, 47, 350 Meridian St., East Boston, was arrested for shoplifting.

Police Briefs

DRUG BUST YIELDS CRACK, AMMO

On June 22 at 3:02 p.m., a male subject was placed into custody as a result of a search warrant that was executed at his residence at 24 Suffolk St. #2. Officers recovered 37 packages of crack cocaine, one .45 caliber round, six .25 caliber rounds, and US currency. The search warrants was based on established probable cause of narcotic dealing from that location.

Michael Leiva, 21, of 24 Suffolk St., was charged with possession to distribute Class B drugs (crack) and possession of ammo without a permit.

LARGE EMBEZZLEMENT CASE

On June 20, at 8:10 p.m., a male subject was placed into custody for larceny and embezzlement. This was based on an incident reported to Chelsea Police previously. The subject is suspected of embezzling approximately $279,000 in cash from Duffy Cash and Carry, located at 390 Beacham St.

Mohammadumer Gai, 28, of Cambridge, was charged with larceny over $250.

BREAKING AND ENTERING

On June 22, at 10:12 a.m., CPD officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress at 89 Clinton St. Officers were notified that the owner of the property had surveillance cameras and gave officers video footage of the suspect inside the home. Based on that video, other CPD officers recognized the suspect from previous encounters. He was later placed under arrest.

Edwin Castro, 28, of 916 Broadway, was charged with larceny from a building, breaking and entering in the day for a felony and trespassing.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL VANDAL HAD CHELSEA CASE

A Roxbury man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he vandalized the New England Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston following an argument.

James E. Isaac, 21, was arraigned today in Boston Municipal Court on charges of malicious destruction of property over $250 and willful damage to a church, synagogue, or memorial. Assistant District Attorney Anthony Rizzo requested that Isaac’s bail be set at $15,000 and that his bail be revoked in an unrelated assault and battery case currently pending in Chelsea District Court. Judge Sally Kelly imposed $750 bail and revoked Isaac’s open bail.

Rizzo told the court that a man later identified as Isaac became involved in a verbal altercation with a group of individuals on Union Street shortly before 2 a.m. after members of the group did not offer Isaac the time when asked. A witness observed the man then pick up an object and throw it at the Holocaust Memorial, shattering one of the monument’s glass panels. The witness contacted Boston Police and provided the offender’s physical description and direction of travel.

Isaac allegedly followed the individuals whom he had verbally confronted to the area of Congress Street, where he and a woman accompanying him were stopped by police. He was positively identified by a witness.

At the time of his arrest, Isaac was wearing a GPS monitoring device as a condition of his release in the Chelsea case, prosecutors said.

Isaac returns to Boston Municipal Court on July 18.