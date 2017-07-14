Obituaries 07-13-2017

Robert J. Haas, Jr.

Four Time Mayor of Revere

Robert J. Haas, Jr. of Revere died most unexpectedly while vacationing at Block Island, R.I. on Sunday July 2.

Former Mayor Haas was born in Melrose and raised, educated and lived his entire life in Revere. An alumnus of Revere High School, Class of 1963, he was also an alumnus of Northeastern University, Class of 1974, securing his Bachelor in Business Administration in 1974 and continuing on for a Bachelor’s in Finance in 1978.

Over the years, “Bob” has immersed himself into the life and heart of Revere, affiliating himself with many fraternal and social organizations andendeavors. Early in his career, he was a member of the Revere Jaycees. He was Charter President of the Revere Jaycees and was awarded “One of the Outstanding Young Men of America.”A long-time member of the Revere Rotary Club, he was awarded their Paul Harris Fellow Award, the highest commendation given by Rotary International. He was also a co-founder and organizer of the Revere Chamber of Commerce. For over 30 years, he has been a devotee of the Holy Name Society at St. Anthony’s Parish and an ardent supporter of the 100 Club of Massachusetts, Revere Chapter.

Also and most recently, Bob was among a group reorganizing and reinventing the Revere Council 179 of the Knights of Columbus. He was also given honorary membership in the Revere Lodge of Elks #1171, the Revere Loyal Order of the Moose #1272, the American Legion Post #61 of Revere and the Revere Boys Club.

He began his working career at First National Shawmut Bank of Boston from 1964 to 1972, then onto Union Petroleum Corp. from 1972-1973 and then and still the proprietor and operator of Haas Business Forms from 1974 to 2017.

His political career began in 1979 as Councilor-at-large, serving for 12 consecutive years. After a hiatus, he returned in 2003 as councilor at-large and served until his untimely death on July 2, 2017. Bob’s remarkable term as Mayor began in 1992 and ended with his fourth term in 2000.

The beloved husband of 50 years of Juanita M. (Brandariz) Haas, he was the devoted father of Jennifer M. Haas and John R. Coyne of Revere, Rachel M. Shanley of Revere and Robert J. Haas, III and his wife, Jennifer of Winthrop. He was the cherished Papa to Brayden, Luca and Noah; the dear brother to Sheila A. Arsenault and her husband, Arthur T. of Chelsea, Judy A. Cotter and her husband, William of Gilford, NH and the late Edward J. Haas. He is also lovingly survived by his brother-in-law, Ramon M. Brandariz& his wife, Anna of Billerica. Bobby is also survived by an aunt and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio& Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Revere Society for Cultural & Historic Preservation, 108 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151.

–

Edmund Jagielski

Retired music teacher, longtime organist and choir director at St. Stanislaus Church

Edmund J.Jagielski of Chelsea passed awayat home on July 7 after a time of declining health.

Born in Hartford, CT over 93 years ago, he received his early schooling in Hartford and attained a B.A in music from Boston University after serving in the United States Army during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater.

A talented musician, affectionately known also as Mr. J, was a longtime private piano and voice instructor, the organist and choir director for St. Stanislaus Church and 7th grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School for numerous years. After his tenure at St. Stan’s, he taught music at the Williams Public School in Chelsea.

The devoted husband for over 66 years of Ella M. (Horvath), he was the beloved father of Jacqueline Clark of California, Susan Kennedy and her husband, George of Illinois and California, Mary Hescock and her husband, Paul of Chelsea, John Jagielski and his wife, Dana of Duxbury, David Jagielski of Chelsea and Laurie Solis of Plymouth; brother of the late Frances Piekos; cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Lauren, Michael, Matthew and Olivia and is also lovingly survived by his great grandchildren, Hannah, Natalie and Brendan.

At his request, all services are private. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, Chelsea.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Ed’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38501 or online at www.stjude.org/donateTo send a message of condolence to Ed’s family, please visit www.smithfuneralhomes.com

–

Kim Tuttavilla

Will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, laughter and generous heart

Kim TheadoraTuttavillaof Chelsea, previously of Revere, passed away July 2at the age of 63.

The beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Patricia Tuttavilla, she was the loving sister of Michael and his wife, Michelle, Mark and his wife, Maureen, and Mia and her husband, Andrew. She was a loving sister, a fun aunt, a dear cousin and niece and will be greatly missed.

Kim will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, for her laughter and her generous heart. Even while Kim may have endured many difficulties in life, she still retained her love of creating art which she did on a daily basis, whether in poetry or paints or pastels, and loved cooking for others and attending to her garden. Along with music, these were her greatest joys.

Services will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Thursday, July 13beginning at 10 a.m. with a prayer service at 11a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Suffolk Mental Health Association, 37 Hawthorne St. Chelsea 02150 c/o Vernon Street Program.