The initial Chelsea Lunch initiative kicked off on the City Hall Lawn on Wednesday, July 12, at noon, and was a hit. While rain threatened the event which takes place every week on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. – it held off and residents and business owners filed to the event. Downtown Coordinator Mimi Graney said it was a great mix of residents and area workers. Food provider Rhythm N Wraps sold out of their offerings by 1:30 p.m.

“There were more than a few smiles and folks said they were excited to attend again next week,” said Graney.

The Chelsea Lunch Marketplace offers food, but also informational booths, small retailers and other amenities.