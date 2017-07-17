Chelsea Lunch Initiative

July 17, 2017
By

CHEL_20170713_A1

The initial Chelsea Lunch initiative kicked off on the City Hall Lawn on Wednesday, July 12, at noon, and was a hit. While rain threatened the event which takes place every week on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. – it held off and residents and business owners filed to the event. Downtown Coordinator Mimi Graney said it was a great mix of residents and area workers. Food provider Rhythm N Wraps sold out of their offerings by 1:30 p.m.
“There were more than a few smiles and folks said they were excited to attend again next week,” said Graney.
The Chelsea Lunch Marketplace offers food, but also informational booths, small retailers and other amenities.

Plan West Chelsea

Plan West Chelsea - Facebook Page

Plan West Chelsea 2014 Community Survey

Planee West Chelsea 2014 Encuesta Sobre La Comunidad

Archives

Real Time Web Analytics - Buzz Stat