Police Briefs 07-13-2017

LITTLE OFFICER

Officer Robert Moschella, while doing a detail last week, took a moment to retrieve a plastic police badge from his motor vehicle to give to a little girl who wanted to be a junior officer.

BUSTED ON SCOOTER

A Chelsea man with six OUI convictions and a revoked driver’s license was held pending a dangerousness hearing after he allegedly operated a scooter with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, then threatened to shoot “random civilians” in Brighton.

Peter McIsaac, 53, of Chelsea, was arraigned July 7 in Brighton Municipal Court on charges of operating under the influence as a fourth or subsequent offense; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; operating with a revoked license; malicious destruction of property; and making threats of death, injury, or substantial property damage under Ch. 269, Sect. 14, of the Massachusetts General Laws.

At the request of Assistant District Attorney Margaret Hegarty, Judge Myong J. Joun held him without bail pending a July 14 hearing to determine whether there is “clear and convincing evidence that no conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community.”

McIsaac has OUI convictions from Middlesex County in 1985, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1993, prosecutors said in court.

State troopers came across McIsaac’s red 2017 Agility scooter stopped along Nonantum Road at about 10:20 p.m. on July 6. Its lights were off and two men were standing nearby. When troopers approached, the men walked away in different directions.

The first man told troopers that McIsaac had picked him up on the scooter earlier, and that they had stopped at a liquor store before hanging out together. They were on their way back to McIsaac’s home when the scooter ran out of gas just moments before the troopers arrived.

As troopers spoke to this man, McIsaac allegedly staggered toward them and stated that he owned the scooter. The troopers immediately noted his slurred speech and detected the strong odor of alcohol as he spoke.

“I’m very intoxicated,” he allegedly added.

Troopers ran McIsaac’s license status and learned that it had been revoked. Based on McIsaac’s unsteadiness on his feet, troopers determined that field sobriety tests could result in him falling and injuring himself. Having formed an opinion that McIsaac was intoxicated and had moments earlier been operating the scooter, troopers took him into custody.

On arrival at the Brighton barracks, McIsaac fell out of the cruiser and required assistance to stand. He allegedly consented to a breath test, which revealed a BAC of .185, prosecutors said in court.

Following the breath test, McIsaac allegedly became very angry and began threatening troopers, their families, and others. He allegedly stated that he had access to firearms and would “kill 15 people,” including uniformed officers, “random civilians,” and children, because he “was wronged.” McIsaac allegedly urinated throughout his holding cell, requiring the response of a HAZMAT-certified cleaning company.

ROBBED WITH A ROCK

On June 26, at 9:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to Shop and Go, located at 354 Washington Ave., for a panic alarm. Upon arrival, officers observed two males standing in close proximity to the store’s entrance and two additional younger males exiting the store. All four males took off in different directions at the sight of responding officers. After further investigation, officers were able to locate a juvenile male and place him into custody.

Officers spoke with the store clerk, who informed them that a male party had threatened him with a rock while the other male placed various items into a backpack.

The clerk identified the juvenile.

A 16-year-old Chelsea youth was charged with Armed Robbery.

WARRANT ARREST

On June 28, at 5:57 p.m., a male subject was located in the area of Shurtleff Street and Chester Avenue and placed into custody for two outstanding warrants. A warrant was issued for ABDW, POSSESS 94C, and CARRY DANGEROUS WEAPON. During his arrest, officers seized a knife.

Luis Rivera Rosario, 27, of 40 Marlborough St., was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and two warrants.

FOUND WITH HEROIN

On June 29, at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to 794 Broadway for a report of two male parties asleep inside of a vehicle. Upon arrival, both parties were awoken.

During the course of the investigation, officers located a knife and a brown powdery substance, believed to be heroin. The subject was placed into custody for three active warrants.

The other male was released on scene.

Martin Mateo, 43, of 41 Shawmut St., was charged with possession of a Class A drug (heroin), carrying a dangerous weapon and furnishing a false name.

HIT WITH BEER BOTTLE

On June 26, at 6:42 p.m., a female subject was placed into custody after an investigation was conducted in reference to incident that occurred earlier in Chelsea Square.

In the earlier incident, it was alleged that the female subject had struck the victim over the head with a beer bottle while he was talking on his cellphone in Chelsea Square.

Rene Rosales Vindel, 45, of 82 Pearl St., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (bottle).