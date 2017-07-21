Obituaries 07-20-2017

Theresa Meads

Dearly loved her family and her

Middleton parish

Theresa M. (Poto) Meads of Middleton, formerly of East Boston and Revere, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 11 after being stricken at her home and taken to Beverly Hospital.

Born and raised in East Boston, she was a graduate of Fitton Catholic Central High School, Class of 1953. Theresa and her late husband, Stanley, lived in East Boston, then moved to Revere for more than 45 years before moving to Middleton about five years ago. Mrs. Meads was a stay-at-home mom, serving and spoiling her husband and two sons, daily. Her ability to spoil and indulge was not confined to her immediate family. Grandchildren, and most recently, her dear great granddaughter, Mia Rose have also been the recipients of her never ending love and attention. Theresa thoroughly enjoyed her family.

Among her epiphanies in life, five years ago, when she relocated to Middleton, she came upon St. Agnes Church in Middleton. This chapel-like parish became a tremendous source of comfort, peace and joy for her and for the rest of the family. Her late husband, Stanley J. Meads, who died on August 22, 2014, passed following a very long and agonizing period of declining health and without the nurturing and comfort that St. Agnes Parish and that community provided, the struggle would have been impossible. Her kindness and overwhelming generosity to St. Agnes is rather unique and inspiring.

She was the cherished mother of Gary J. Meads and his wife, Patricia of Revere and Mark M. Meads, the proprietor of Rapid Flow, Inc. and his wife, Roberta of Middleton; the devoted grandmother of Amanda M. Meads and Mark A. Meads, both of Middleton; dear sister to Philomena Betano and her late husband, Roy of East Boston, Eleanor T. Hitchings and her late husband, Kenneth of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by her sisters-in-law, Philomena “Philly” Meads of East Boston and Theresa Merino of Peabody. “GGT” also leaves her precious great-granddaughter, Mia Rose, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and her dear friends, Rosemary “Buzzy “Russo” and her husband, Joseph, of Winchester. A special remembrance to Theresa’s late canine companion “Teddy.”

Funeral arrangements were by Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Restoration Fund at St. Agnes Church, 22 Boston St., Middleton, MA 01949-2199. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

John Kursonis

Member of the Chelsea High School Football Hall of Fame

John W. Kursonis, a lifelong resident of Chelsea, died on July 11 at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 79 years old.

Born in Everett, he was a graduate of Chelsea High School. Class of 1956 and a member of the Chelsea High School Football Hall of Fame. He furthered his education in the liberal arts program at Dean Junior College in Franklin. For over 30 years, he worked for Cabot Stain on Marginal Street and also at their plant in Newburyport.

The devoted husband for 51 years of Frances L. Ciaramella, he was the beloved father of Kimberly Ursino and her companion, Jeffrey Mariano of Middleton; brother of the late Helen Kursonis and Theresa Korajczyk; cherished grandfather of Daniel and Dylan Ursino and is also lovingly survived by his nephews: Richard Korajczyk and his wife, Eileen of Woburn, John Korajczyk and his wife, Lori of Wilmington and by his great nephews, Andrew, Jeffrey and Timothy Korajczyk.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service in the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, Chelsea, today, Thursday, July 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m. Committal Services will be private.

To send a message of condolence to John’s family, please visit www.smithfuneralhomes.com.

–

Richard Jakowski

Retired Roadway Express truck driver

Richard F. Jankowski of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 11 at the Cambridge Hospital after a long illness. He was 78 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, a son of the late Charles and Lillian (Schrimpf) Jankowski, he attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School. In the mid 1960’s, Richard settled in Michigan, worked as a professional truck driver with Roadway Express and was a member of the Teamsters Local 486 in Saginaw, MI. After a chronic back injury, in 1997, Richard took an early retirement from driving and moving heavy freight. He resettled in Revere 20 years ago and was a resident of the Jack Satter House in Revere for most of that time. He also began a new career as a shoe salesman, working for the next five years with Michelson’s Shoes in Lexington. He was a former member and past president of the Arlington Touchdown Club, enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Chelsea Night Owls League. He was also an avid Red Sox fan.

In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his sister the late Lorraine Sian and his brothers, the late Ernest, Edward and Jerry Jankowski. He was the dear brother of Charles Jankowski and his wife, Joan of Wakefield, Mary Morelli and her husband, George of Danvers and Paul Jankowski and his fiancée, Susan Foley of Woburn, He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

–

Jennie Fulco

Retired seamstress.

Jennie L. Fulco, a lifelong Chelsea resident, died at home on Thursday, July 6, following a long illness. She was 89 years old.

Born and raised in East Boston, her family moved to Chelsea more than 70 years ago. Miss Fulco spent her entire career in the garment industry (Boston’s Garment District) as a seamstress.

She was the daughter of the late Calogero and Carmella (Lazzaro) Fulco; the devoted sister of Josephine Vitale and her late husband, Robert, Grace Navarro and her late husband, Pat “Nicky” and Michael “Mike” Fulco and his wife, Margaret, “Peggy,” all of Chelsea, and the late Domenica Medige, Lena and her late husband, Anthony “Tony” Stec, Charles Fulco and his late wife, Virginia, Salvatore Fulco and Frank Fulco. She is also lovingly survived by her sisters-in-law: Helen Fulco of Revere and Rosalie Fulco of Cailfornia. An extended family of cherished nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, who loved and respected her as their second mother also survive her.

Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at Immaculate Conception Church, 22 Lowe St., Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Boleslaw ‘Bill’ Czyzewski, Jr.

Retired Massachusetts State Police Sergeant

Boleslaw A. ‘Bill’ Czyzewski, Jr., of Waltham, formerly of Chelsea, a retired Massachusetts State Police Sergeant, passed away on July 11 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness. He was 65 years old.

A son of the late Boleslaw A. and Loretta D. (Zaborski) Czyzewski, he was born and raised in Chelsea, attended local schools and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Boston.

He was the beloved husband of 43 years of Diane C. (Giancola) Czyzewski. Together they resided in Waltham for the past 40 years raising two daughters there. Bill continued his education at Boston State College, and received his masters degree in Criminal Justice from Anna Marie College. He was appointed to the Massachusetts State Police attached to Troop “E” for most of his tenure serving at the rank of sergeant. Ten years ago he retired from the State Police after 33 years of service.

Bill enjoyed playing golf and boating, and he was a Boston sports enthusiast, favoring the Patriots and Red Sox. He was also a longtime member of the Polish Falcons Nest 485 in Chelsea.

He is survived by his wife, and he was the devoted father of Mary Bonilla of Henniker, NH and Julie DiMatteo and her husband, David of Billerica; the cherished grandfather of Ryan and Brooke Bonilla and Domenic DiMatteo and dear brother of Lodzia Czupryna and her husband, Dan of Statesville NC. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Following a funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Church, interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.