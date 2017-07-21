Police Briefs 07-20-2017

POLICE HOPE TO RETURN LOST MONEY

Chelsea Police are in possession of lost wallet containing cash that was turned into the police station on Sunday afternoon, July 16. The wallet was found near the United States Post Office on July 3. The wallet did not have any identification in it. If you feel that this is your wallet you should call Chelsea Police at (617) 466-4874. You must be able to identify the amount of money and describe the wallet for it to be returned.

Under Massachusetts General law the person who turned the wallet into the police will be awarded the contents after one year or on July 16, 2018.

WINTHROP MAN ARRESTED FOR ROAD RAGE, HIT VICTIMS

On July 10 at 7:15 p.m. a male subject was placed into custody after a road rage incident that occurred on the Chelsea Street Bridge. During the incident, the male operator had struck two female victims with his truck. Both victims treated by EMS and Chelsea Fire on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

After a BOLO was issued, the subject was placed under arrest in Winthrop .

Joseph Ferreira, 54, of Dorchester, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

TRIED TO RUN OVER POLICE

On July 13, at 1:53 p.m., Officers observed a Nunez Livery vehicle being operated down Shurtleff Street, which was closed due to construction. Officers stopped the operator.

After a brief exchange, the subject fled the scene in the vehicle. While attempting to stop him near 500 Broadway, he accelerated towards responding officers, which caused them to have to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. The driver eventually bailed out of the vehicle on Library Street and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Edwin Nunez, 38, of East Boston, was charged with operating with a suspended license, failing to stop, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

MOPED LAW INVOKED

A Forsyth Street woman was perhaps the first to violate the new moped ordinance.

On July 11, at 4:28 p.m., the woman was placed into custody as a result of a motor vehicle stop in the area of 45 Washington Ave. She was riding a moped that had been reported stolen out of Cambridge on Sept. 13, 2016.

Shannon Jette, 30, of 10 Forsyth St., was charged with receiving stolen property over $250 and two moped violations.

Police Log

Monday, July 10

Lam Nguyen, 36, 60 Brookway Road, Roslindale, was arrested for five counts of warrant arrests.

Rosa Madeline, 39, of 768 Broadway, Chelsae, was arrested for intimidation of witness/juror/harassment.

Joseph Ferreira, 54, of 84 Esmond Street, Dorchester, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Tuesday, July 11

Melvin Ramirez, 43, of 23 John Street, Chelsea, was arrested for a warrant arrest, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle and number plate violation.

Shannon Jette, 30, of 10 Forsyth Stret, Chelsea, was arrested for receiving stolen property, and two counts of moped violation.

Wednesday, July 12

John Lewis, 32, of 392 Salem Street, Revere, was arrested for a warrant arrest.

Thursday, July 13

Edwin Nunez, 38, of 103 Leyden Street, East Boston, was arrested for suspended license, failing to stop for police, reckless operation of motor vehicle, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Mark McCauliffe, 43, of 22 Revere Street, Malden, was arrested for possession of Class B drug and resisting arrest.

Saturday, July 15

Jose Trejo, 45, of 154 Central Avenue, Chelsea, was arrested for malicious destruction of property over $250.

Sunday, July 16

Mynor Alfaro, 45, homeless, was arrested for possession of an alcoholic beverage.

Yunis Aden, 23, 9 Guam Road, Chelsea, was arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon (knife).