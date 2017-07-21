Summer Youth Employment Going Full Speed Ahead

Chelsea Collaborative is happy to announce that 160 out of 480 youth that have applied to work during the summer are placed in jobs and working.

However, that currently makes a waiting list of 320.

The Collaborative thanks all of the worksites, and funders for making possible the most recent hired of a total of a 160 youth.

“Most of these youth began their training on June 2, every Friday during the month of June; however everyone else began with orientation and training on July 5 and at their worksites,” said Sylvia Ramirez, director of youth and families department at the Collaborative. “There are 39 site in total for 2017 and work started at those as of July 10. Most of these youth will be ending their work on August 18.”

Furthermore, under the Summer Youth Initiative, there is a series of activities coordinated through the City of Chelsea.

“We encourage our community to take full advantage of all of these great activities and to join us in having a healthy 2017 summer,” said Ramirez.

For additional questions please reach out at 617-889-6080.