Obituaries 07-27-2017

Nicholas Martinez- Romero

Fitness enthusiast

Nicholas Melvin Martinez-Romero passed away at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC on July 13 while undergoing treatment for an aggressive cancer illness. He was 50 years old.

He was born and raised in Apastepeque, San Vicente, El Salvador and he was a son of Antonio A. Martinez and Josefa Romero de Martinez, both at home in El Salvador. Nicolas came to the area 20 years ago as a young man and settled in East Boston. He worked for most of that time as an environmental specialist with Spaulding Hospital/North End Rehabilitation in Boston. Nicolas was dedicated to fitness and exercise, he enjoyed playing soccer and was a devoted uncle and second father figure to his many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his brothers Yany Martinez-Romero and Francisco Martinez-Romero, both of Chelsea, Jesus Martinez-Romero of East Boston and Alberto Martinez-Romero of North Carolina He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Nicolas will be later repatriated to El Salvador for future services and burial in his home town of Apastepeque.

–

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Grayson

Administrative Assistant at Everett Board of Health

Virginia M. “Ginny” Grayson, of Chelsea, formerly of Everett, passed away unexpectedly in her Chelsea home on July 17. She was 58 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was a beloved daughter of Virginia M. (Garrity) Grayson of Salem and the late Bernard T. Grayson, Sr. Ginny attended local schools and graduated from St. Rose High School, Class of 1977. She made her home in Everett for most of her life, working and raising two sons. She has resided in Chelsea for the past two years.

As a young mother and homemaker she began her career as an office administrator with the Massachusetts General Hospital. For the past 13 years she was employed at Everett City Hall working at various departments there but primarily she was an Administrative Assistant with the Everett Board of Health. She was an athletic person who enjoyed playing high school basketball, racquetball, other sports and was a member of a women’s softball leagueplaying for team “NE Tel” in Boston.

She will best be remembered as a person with a big heart, always putting others needs before her own, volunteering for blood drives, fund raisers and other worthy endeavors to help people in need.

Along with her mother, she is also survived by her two sons; Christopher Pothier of Somerville and Matthew Pothier of Stafford, VA; the dearly loved sister of William Grayson, Dorothy Grayson and her husband, William Papa, all of Salem, Bernie Grayson, Jr. and his wife, Cathy of Tewksbury and John Grayson and his wife, Laurie of Reading. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

–

Thomas A. Rosa

Of Wakefield, formerly of Chelsea

Thomas A. Rosa, age 72, of Wakefield, formerly of Chelsea, died peacefully Tuesday, July 11 at his residence.

Born in Everett on April 21, 1945 he was the son of the late Albert and Jessica (Szczepankowski) Rosa.

Mr. Rosa was raised in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. He then attended Saint John’s Seminary. Mr. Rosa had worked and retired from the Chelsea Soldiers Home where he had been the Director of Human Resources. He had been a Wakefield resident for the past 12 years and was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Church.

He was the beloved husband of Nancy A. (Canty) Rosa. He was the loving father of Wendy Quatieri and her husband John of Peabody, Kristin Zimini and her husband John of Abington, and Jennifer Rosa of Wakefield. He was the brother of the late Joyce Rosa. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Nicholas & his fiancée Alexandra, Michael, Anthony, Alyssa & her husband Michael, and Kasie.

His Funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery,

Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm.