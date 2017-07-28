Police Briefs 07-27-2017

BEAT WITH METAL OBJECT

On July 16, a Chelsea Police officer was dispatched to Chelsea Police Headquarters for a report of a past assault. The officer spoke with the reporting party/victim. According to victim, he was in the area of Clark Avenue and Eleanor Street when he was approached by a male known to him. He stated the suspect who he knows grabbed a metal object and began to assault him striking him in the left chest area and left upper arm.

The suspect was later apprehended and placed into custody.

Vidal Flores, 49, of 248 Parkway, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

ASSAULTED PREGNANT WOMAN

On July 19, a CPD officer was flagged down by a pregnant female party who was stating that she had just been assaulted by a male and his girlfriend. The victim pointed out a male and a female, who were known to the officer.

The victim identified the two stating, “They jumped me.” The female was placed into custody and the male was summonsed into court for the assault.

The victim was reportedly eight months pregnant.

Diane Valentin, 27, of 10 Forsyth St., was charged with aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person.

BOTHERING FAMILY

On July 18, a CPD officer was approached by a male party who stated that he was going to his backyard where a group of males were congregating. The men were drinking beers in the rear of a Shurtleff Street address and began to bother he and his young daughter. The male escorted the officer to the area, and upon coming into the driveway, the officer observed a male party well known to him who had his pants down and was about to start urinating in the driveway.

The officer placed the subject under arrest for trespassing. A warrant check revealed the subject was wanted by Immigration and Customs officials.

Rudis Garcia, 45, of Lynn, was charged with trespassing and an immigration detainer.

ROBBED ON BROADWAY

On July 23, officers responded to Washington Avenue at Cherry Street to assist a State Trooper who was detaining two male parties. Upon arriving on scene the Trooper stated a witness flagged him down and told him their friend was robbed and assaulted by two unknown male parties in front of Chung Wah Restaurant in Bellingham Square.

The Trooper was able to locate those two parties on the corner of Washington Avenue and Cherry Street.

CPD officers furthered the investigation and placed the two under arrest for unarmed robbery and assault and battery.

A warrant check revealed one of the subjects was wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Alberto Hurtado, 43, of 18 Tudor St., was charged with unarmed robbery and an immigration detainer.

Raul Romero, 33, of 4 Webster Ct., was charged with unarmed robbery.

ATTACKED WITH A CHAIR

On July 21, officers responded to a disturbance involving two parties actively fighting at 12 Hawthorne St. Upon arrival, officers separated the parties and spoke with witnesses. One of the persons involved had an arrest warrant and was placed into custody. Additionally, it was learned that he attacked two individuals with a chair.

Jorge Ruiz, 49, of Lynn, was charged with possession of a Class A drug, one warrant and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

BUSTED FOR CRACK

On July 20, members the CPD drug and vice unit placed two individuals into custody after they were observed conducting a drug transaction of crack cocaine in the area 78 Watts St.

Andrew Babigumira, 31, homeless, was charged with distribution of a Class B drug (crack) and conspiracy.

Cesar Gomez, 32, of East Boston, was charged with possession of a Class B drug (crack) and conspiracy.