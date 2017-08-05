Police Briefs 08-03-2017

MAJOR ACCIDENT ON EVERETT AVE

Two people were in critical condition at Mass General after a major car accident on Everett Avenue near Maple Street around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

A third man was treated at CHA Everett and was charged with causing the accident while speeding up Everett Avenue from Spruce Street when he rear ended the other vehicle in front of the FBI Building.

The Malden man fled the scene on foot, but was quickly apprehended on Second Street.

Chelsea Fire had to activate the Jaws of Life to remove one victim.

The perpetrator was believed to be intoxicated.

Hector Jimenez, 19, of Malden, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and other motor vehicle offenses.

He was held on $7,500 bail at arraignment.

Jimenez’s passenger remained in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon, but the driver of the other car had been released.

POLICE MAKE CRACK BUST

On July 28, around 11:08 a.m., members of the CPD Narcotics Unit placed two individuals into custody after they were observed conducting a drug transaction in the area near 125 Chestnut St. Crack Cocaine and $1,000 cash was recovered from one of the subjects.

Francisco Diaz, 26, of 199 Chestnut St., was charged with possession of a Class B drug to distribute, distribution of a Class B drug and conspiracy.

Jose Rivera, 31, of 11 Congress Ave., was charged with possession of a Class B drug and conspiracy.

ASSAULTED POLICE

On July 30, at 8:22 p.m., a CPD officer was flagged down by a security officer in front of 388 Broadway ( Las Vegas Bar). The security officer denied entry to an intoxicated male attempting to join his friend inside. The intoxicated friend then came out of the bar and began causing a disturbance claiming his friend should be allowed to enter.

At that point the subject was asked to leave several times and did not comply. He was then placed into custody were he struggled and fought with the officer.

Esvin Hernandez Vasquez, 38, of 60 Chester Ave., was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

CAR BREAKER FROM BOSTON

On July 27, at 6:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Tremont Street for a report of a male party attempting to break into several motor vehicles. The party was only initially described as male in a black hoodie. Officers investigated the male and observed items taken from vehicles that were broken into and placed him under arrest.

Michael Hurlihy, 36, of Boston, was charged with receiving stolen property over $250 (subsequent offense), trespassing and three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle for a felony.

JUVE ON A MOPED

On July 26, at 10:29 a.m., a CPD officer on patrol in the area of Broadway and Eleanor Street and observed a male party operating a moped in the opposite direction without using a helmet.

The juvenile operator was pulled over and a subsequent investigation revealed the moped was stolen out of Boston.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property over $250.

Police Log

Monday, 7/17

Vidal Flores, 49, 248 Revere Beach Pkwy., Chelsea, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to motor vehicle.

Marilu Paz, 41, 27 Lynn St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Anthony Lemus, 25, 90 Marlborough St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, 7/18

Maria Flores Rodriguez, 31, 138 Grove St., Chelsea, was arrested for larceny over $250.

Luis Delcid, 50, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested for trespassing.

Rudis Garcia, 45, 55 Summer St., Lynn, was arrested for trespassing and immigration detainer.

Wednesday, 7/19

Andrew Babigumira, 31, Homeless, was arrested for trespassing.

Diane Valentin, 27, 10 Forsyth St., Chelsea, was arrested for aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person.

Marco Roman, 20, 14 Elm St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 7/20

Christopher Steriti, 31, 269 Border St., East Boston, was arrested on warrants.

Andrew Babigumira, 31, Homeless, was arrested for conspiracy to violate drug law and distribute Class B drug.

Cesar Gomez, 32, 57 Bennington St., East Boston, was arrested for possessing Class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Luis Delcid, 50, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested for possessing alcoholic beverage in public.

Cesar Ramos, 48, 135 Shurlteff St., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing alcoholic beverage in public.

Michael Connolly, 32, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, was arrested on warrants.

Albin Hernandez, 35, 33 Maple St., Malden, was arrested on a warrant and possessing Class B drug.

Friday, 7/21

Jorge Ruiz, 49, 26 Astor ST., Lynn, was arrested for 2 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, warrant and possessing Class A drug.

Ulises Arias, 51, 350 Meridian ST., East Boston, was arrested for trespassing and possessing Class A drug.

Edgar Zelaya, 23, 8 Fitz Terrace, Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended/revoked license.

Sunday, 7/23

Meshari Alsaeed, 29, 57 Revere St., Everett, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, leaving scene of personal injury, leaving scene of property damage and reckless operation of motor vehicle.

Albeto Hurtado, 43, 18 Tudor St., Chelsea, was arrested for unarmed robbery and immigration detainer.

Raul Romero, 33, 4 Webster Ct., Chelsea, was arrested for unarmed robbery.

Luis Martinez, 48, 108 Clark Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Jose Guzman, 26, 75 Wilbur St., Everett, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Monday, 7/24

Luis Delcid, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested for possessing alcoholic beverage.

Michael Herlihy, 36, 39 Kingston St., Boston, was arrested for breaking and entering vehicle/boat for felony (3 counts), trespassing and receiving stolen property.

Wednesday, 7/26

Juvenile Offender, Lynn, was arrested for receiving stolen property over $250.

Tiffany Sullivan, 39, 33 Maple St., Malden, was arrested for sexual conduct for fee.

Thursday, 7/27

Nevi Perez, 30, 123 Chestnut St., Chelsea, was arrested for sexual conduct for fee and assault and battery.

Francisco Rivera, 45, 4 School House Rd., Everett, was arrested for stop sign violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Alexandria Vega, 33, 233 Hunnington St., Boston, was arrested for sexual conduct for fee.

Friday, 7/28

Francisco Diaz, 26, 199 Chestnut St., Chelsea, was arrested for distribution of Class B drug, possessing to distribute Class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Jose Rivera, 31, 11 Congress Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing Class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Sunday, 7/30

Esvin Hernandez Vasquez, 38, 60 Chester Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Gabriel Medina, 35, 72 Spencer Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for dangerous weapon/knife over 4×1.