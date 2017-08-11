BIDMC Opens New Urgent Care Center in Chelsea

By Seth Daniel

Responding to community input, the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has opened up a new urgent care facility in Chelsea, a facility that includes hours on the weekends.

The new medical offering opened on Monday, Aug. 7.

Chelsea Urgent Care is open eight hours a day, seven days a week: Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The addition of an urgent care practice complements the existing outpatient services available at BIDHC-Chelsea, which is located at 1000 Broadway.

Unlike most other urgent care facilities, board-certified emergency medicine physicians staff Chelsea Urgent Care.

“With access to board-certified emergency medicine physicians, Chelsea Urgent Care is essentially an extension of the emergency department at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center,” said Richard Wolfe, MD, Chief of Emergency Medicine at BIDMC. “Patients can expect the same top-tier care they would receive at our emergency department in Boston but now in a convenient, neighborhood location.”

Several in the community have called for more access to an urgent care facility open on weekends, none louder that Councilor Giovanni Recupero. The councilor called last year for the Mass General in Chelsea to keep later hours on the weekends, but to no avail.

He said he was really glad to see that Beth Israel had heard his message for more access and those of residents as well.

Access to Chelsea Urgent Care is available to patients over the age of 2 experiencing non-life threating injuries or illnesses, such as accidents or falls, sprains, broken bones, infections and high fever. More serious medical needs – such as those resulting from chest pain, heart attack or a trauma – will require an emergency department visit.

Dr. Barbara Masser, medical director of the Chelsea Urgent Care, said they are excited to be able to offer the new service in Chelsea and have gotten great feedback so far.

She said anyone can access services by walking in, but those who use Beth Israel will have a fully integrated compliment to the regular services that have been available for many years.

“We’re really excited because Chelsea is a really great community and we want to give them another option,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of great feedback from the community so far.”

The new Urgent Care will be located on the second floor of the existing center on Broadway.

“We strive to deliver the right care by the right provider at the right place and cost,” said Jayne Carvelli Sheehan, MSN, RN, Senior Vice President of System Integration and Care Coordination at BIDMC. “Chelsea Urgent Care allows us to treat patients with non-life threatening injuries or conditions in the appropriate setting. Local immediate care by our emergency medicine physicians can help avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency department and ultimately save patients time and money.”

To reduce time spent in the waiting room, urgent care appointments can be made online through the HYPERLINK “https://www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/1934/appointments/new” Clockwise program. Through this easy-to-use program, patients receive timely text message updates on their appointment time. Free parking is available, and the center is located close to public transportation.