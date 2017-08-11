Police Briefs 08-10-2017

Monday, 7/31

Marcelo Melendez, 48, 31 Lexington St., East Boston, was arrested for possessing alcoholic beverage.

Debra Ege, 57, 63 Glendale St., Revere, was arrested for improper turn, operating motor vehicle with suspended/revoked license.

Tuesday, 8/1

Mauricio Grandados, 35, 150 London ST., East Boston, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wednesday, 8/2

Hector Jiminez, 19, 46 Warren Ave., Malden, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, leaving scene of personal injury and unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Ana Andrade, 55, Homeless, Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Meghan Mastrangelo, 36, 106 Mountain Ave., Revere, was arrested for shoplifting.

Thursday, 8 /3

Jessica Taormina, 29, 20 Exchange St., Gloucester, was arrested on a warrant.

Courtney Coleman, 36, 445 Sixth St., South Boston, was arrested for trespassing.

Kenneth Powell, 28, 65 Savannah Ave., Boston, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 8/6

Gerardo Mejia, 38, 23 Timothy Ave., Everett, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor.

Nicole Pizzi, 36, 75 Lubec St., East Boston, was arrested for assault and battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer.