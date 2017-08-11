We Have A Maniac at the Helm — God Help Us

August 11, 2017
President Donald Trump’s daily pronouncements typically are greeted by most Americans with a mixture of derision, sarcasm, and humor. Whether he is tweeting about something that he asserts is “sad” or speaking nonsensically at a Boy Scout jamboree, for the most part we accept most of what he says with a combination of resignation and disbelief. We just shake our heads and think to ourselves, “There he goes again.”

However, when talking about North Korea this week, Trump’s statement threatening North Korea ‘‘with fire and fury like the world has never seen’’ is nothing to joke about.

Most of us had assumed that Trump could not start a war (nuclear of conventional) without some sort of approval from either Congress or his National Security Council or the Joints Chiefs of Staff or someone with an ounce of rationality that could tell him, “No.”

However, according to an article in the Boston Globe, quoting an expert in the realm of presidential power, Trump has almost “unchecked authority to order the use of conventional or nuclear weapons against North Korea.”

Regardless of where one stands on the political spectrum, that is an incredibly scary prospect. Does anyone doubt that Donald Trump would start a war, including a nuclear one, if for no other reason than to distract attention from the many investigations surrounding him and his family?

Pronouncements such as the one Trump made this week make everything else — the health care debate, tax cuts, Russian election-hacking, etc. — pale in comparison. If Donald Trump is even remotely thinking of making some kind of attack on North Korea, no one on earth will be safe from the fallout — and we mean that both literally and figuratively.

  • Gordon501

    Your comments about President Trump are misleading, dishonest and outright childish but sadly typical of the US news media. If similar dishonest comments had been made about President Obama these pages would be on fire with justified criticism. With regard to North Korea we learned this week that Obama knew everything about the NK nuclear program, missile development and miniaturization of nuclear warheads that we know now and chose to do and say nothing; how is this not dereliction of duty and failure to live up to his oath to defend this country? Trump has and should have the same ability to launch a pre-emptive strike to defend the US that any other President has our survival may literally depend on it. Trump is quietly going about doing a lot of good things for our country’s future like cutting expensive and unneeded regulations, trying to correct the Obamacare economic disaster, pulling out of the Paris climate agreement that calls for punishing emissions reductions for the US while allowing China and India to build thousands of new coal burning power plants. He is also appointing judges that will uphold our laws and not create new “rights” that have no constitutional or legal basis. Enforcing existing immigration laws and removing dangerous MS13 members will only improve the safety of our citizens; how many fewer shooting incidents have there been on Chelsea streets this summer than last year? He is also making progress on fixing the VA healthcare mess; something that Obama only paid lip service to. There is good reason why business optimism is the highest it has been in years; because the removal of unneeded overbearing regulations will help create jobs and real economic opportunity. Government regulations and programs are far more likely to kill jobs than create them; this is an economic and historical fact. Trump was elected to drain the Washington swamp and reverse the policies of the prior regime which did so much harm to average middle class working people while lining the pockets of the rich liberal elites. This will take time and the swamp will fight back but we will all be better off if he succeeds.

