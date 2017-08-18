ES$G Member Sentenced for Crack Cocaine Trafficking

An East Side Money Gang (ES$G) member was sentenced Aug. 8 in federal court in Boston for trafficking crack cocaine.

Moises “Moi” Casado, 21, of Chelsea, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Richard G. Stearns to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. In April 2017, Casado pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and distribution of cocaine base.

In 2015 and 2016, a federal investigation identified a network of street gangs, which had created alliances to traffic weapons and drugs throughout Massachusetts and generate violence against rival gang members. Based on the investigation, 53 defendants were indicted in June 2016 on federal firearms and drug charges, including defendants who are allegedly leaders, members, and associates of the 18th Street Gang, the East Side Money Gang and the Boylston Street Gang. These gangs operated primarily in the East Boston, Boston, Chelsea, Brockton, Malden, Revere and Everett areas. During the course of the investigation, over 70 firearms, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin and fentanyl were seized.

During the investigation, Casado, who was identified by investigators as an East Side Money Gang member, sold approximately 55 grams of cocaine base to a cooperating witness in Malden on Dec. 29, 2015.

Casado is one of 13 defendants to have pleaded guilty.