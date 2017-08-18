Police Briefs 08-17-2017

Police Log

Monday, 8/7

Kimberly Moysey, 26, 280 Harvard St., Cambridge, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, reckless operation of vehicle and marked lanes violation.

Johnna Grimaldi, 34, 8 Richard St., Saugus, was arrested on a warrant.

Jose Renu, 57, Everett, was arrested for possessing, alcoholic beverage, furnishing false name, multiple warrants.

Tuesday, 8/8

Bladimir Aracia-Lopez, 33, 107 Chester Ave., Chelseas, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor and warrant.

Amy Pinabella, 44, 767 Broadway, Chelsea, was arrested on warrants.

Leonardo Chavez, 58, 56 Chester Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for trespassing.

Wednesday, 8/9

Reynaldo Deras, 26, 34 Gardner St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Patrick Lynch, 37, 148 Sycamore ST., Fairhaven, MA was arrested on warrants.

Yalil Figueroa, 60, 1050 Clark St., Revere, was arrested for posasessing alcoholic beverage.

Thursday, 8/10

Kelvin Veras, 27, 92 Grove St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed and possessing Class B drug.

London Cohen, 31, 36 Winthrop Rd., Chelsea, was arrested for carrying firearm without license, possessing to distribute Class A drug, possessing to distribute Class B drug (3 counts), possessing to distribute Class C drug, ammunition without FID card (2 counts), firearm or feeding device possessing large capacity, receiving stolen property over $250, operating motor vehicle with suspended/revoked license.

Vincent Hernandez, 31, 74 Park St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended/revoked license.

Rigoberto Ramirez, 39, 23 Eleanor St., Chelsea, was arrested for trespassing.

Courtney Coleman, 36, 445 Sixth St., Boston, was arrested for trespassing and warrant.

Stacy Gordon, 37, 24 Wamesit Ave., Saugus, was arrested for trespassing.

Ronaldo Gonzalez, 29, 126 Congress Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 8/11

Thomas Johnson, 44, 64 Cliff Ave., Winthrop, was arrested for operating under the influence and violation of Learner’s Permit.

Saturday, 8/12

Javier Colon, 49, 249 Princeton St., East Boston was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 8/13

Irving Lopez Martinez, 27, 60 Blossom St., Chelsea, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

POLICE Briefs By Seth Daniel

ATTACKED FOR NO REASON

On Tuesday, August 1, officers were flagged down by a taxi driver stating he observed two male parties fighting in the area of Shawmut and Maverick Street. Officers immediately responded to the area of Shawmut Street at Maverick and observed a male on the ground, and the other flee on foot from the scene. Officers were able to catch the suspect a short distance later.

The victim stated he was attacked with a metal object by the male suspect he did not know for no reason. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment to a laceration to his head.

Mauricio Granados, 35, of East Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

LIGHTS ON, MOTOR RUNNING

On Sunday, August 6, at approximately 1:37 a.m., while on routine patrol in the area of 62 Burma Rd., a CPD officer observed a parked motor vehicle with the engine and lights on.

The officer observed a male party in the driver’s seat, appearing to be asleep.

The officer shined the cruiser’s spotlight in the operator’s direction and he did not move. The officer conducted a field sobriety test, and based on that failure, the subject was placed under arrest for OUI alcohol.

Gerardo Mejia, 38, of Everett, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor.

TRIED TO STEAL A PHONE

On Sunday, August 6, at approximately 6:10 p.m., a CPD officer was assigned on foot in Bellingham Square. He and other officers could hear a woman, later identified as the victim, shouting “that’s my phone,” in the vicinity of 456 Broadway.

As officers approached the disturbance, officers observed the victim and a second female pulling each other by the hair. The officers determined the subject did steal the victim’s phone and while being placed into custody, she also assaulted the officers.

Nicole Pizzi, 36, of East Boston, was charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer.

SLOWLY I TURN…

On Monday, August 7, at approximately 2:35 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Gerrish Avenue, a CPD officer observed a gray Toyota driving down Broadway towards City Hall Avenue.

The vehicle was going very slow and traveling erratically. The vehicle was observed stopping and moving several times in a short distance. The operator was believed to be operating under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.

Kimberly Moysey, 26, of Cambridge, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, reckless operation, and marked lanes violation.

MOTORCYCLE PROBLEMS

On Friday, August 11, at approximately 8:10 p.m., CPD officers responded to the area of 158 Broadway, Curley’s Restaurant, for a report of an intoxicated male party attempting to leave on his motorcycle.

As the officers arrived, they observed a male on a motorcycle attempting to leave. Based on witnesses statements and the officers observations the officers placed male under arrest.

Thomas Johnson, 44, of Winthrop, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and violating his learner’s permit.

NEIGHBORS SCRAP

On Sunday, August 13, at approximately 9 p.m., Officers responded to a past assault at 54 Blossom St. Upon arrival, officers spoke to witnesses who stated two neighbors were involved in a fight outside in the street. Both parties were identified and one was placed under arrest for assault.

The second male will be summoned into court for assault.

Irving Lopez Martinez, 27, of 60 Blossom St., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

CHELSEA GANG MEMBER SENTENCED

A Chelsea man was sentenced Aug 4 in federal court in Boston for distributing crack cocaine.

Jose Muniz, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Mark L. Wolf to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. In April 2017, Muniz pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and distribution of cocaine base and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine.

In 2015 and 2016, a federal investigation identified a network of street gangs, which had created alliances to traffic weapons and drugs throughout Massachusetts and generate violence against rival gang members. Based on the investigation, 53 defendants were indicted in June 2016 on federal firearms and drug charges, including defendants who are allegedly leaders, members, and associates of the 18th Street Gang, the East Side Money Gang and the Boylston Street Gang. These gangs operated primarily in the East Boston, Boston, Chelsea, Brockton, Malden, Revere and Everett areas. During the course of the investigation, over 70 firearms, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin and fentanyl were seized.

During the investigation, Muniz sold cocaine base to a cooperating witness in Chelsea on two separate occasions in July and August of 2015. On Feb. 18, 2016, Muniz was stopped by law enforcement officers in Chelsea, who subsequently seized cocaine base, cocaine, other drugs, and a 9mm handgun from Muniz.

Muniz is one of 13 defendants to plead guilty.