Obituaries 09-07-2017

Robert A. Punch, Jr.

Chelsea DPW retiree

Robert A. Punch, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, August 30 at the Fairhaven Healthcare Center in Lowell where he has been receiving supportive care for the past year. He was 75 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, he was a son of the late Robert A., Sr. and Ellen (Sullivan) Punch. He attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1960. Robert was married for 36 years to the former Donna Henry and together they raised their family in Chelsea for most of that time.

Robert worked for the City of Chelsea as a heavy equipment operator with the local DPW. He was medically disabled and retired in 1998.

After his retirement, he and his wife Donna relocated to Seabrook, NH and resided there for 15 years. Donna passed away four years ago and Robert then took residence with his daughter, Michelle in Dracut before going to Fairhaven. Robert was an avid reader, he enjoyed bowling and relished the time he had living and enjoying the company of his grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Donna and his parents, he was also predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Punch. He is survived by his remaining beloved children; Michelle A. Thornton and her husband, William of San Antonio, TX, Brian Punch of Astoria, NY, Jimmy Doucette of Florida and Michael Punch of Massachusetts.

Arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh and Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. A memorial service will be announced to be held at a future date; relatives and friends will be most kindly welcomed to attend.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc.

Jeannette ‘Janet’ Nemerowski

Worked at Chelsea City Hall Welfare Office

Jeannette “Janet” (Pucko) Nemerowski passed away Wednesday morning, August 30 in the peaceful surroundings of her Chelsea home. She was 87 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was a daughter of the late Zygismund and Bronislawa “Bernice” (Galazka) Pucko. She attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School and graduated from Chelsea High School. Janet wed Roman J. “Ray” Nemerowski and raised four children. She also worked outside of her home in city hall in the Chelsea Welfare Office. She was a member and past officer of the former PAV Ladies Aux. Post 13 in Chelsea and enjoyed her time at the Chelsea Senior Center playing Bingo, Bocce and Bowling. She also assisted as a Chelsea Election Poll Worker. She enjoyed following the Red Sox and Patriots, cheering for “Her Boys” when they won or jeering “Those Bums” when they lost.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Ray in 1988 and last year by her son, Michael Nemerowski. She is survived by her loving children; Peter Nemerowski and Elaine Boudreau, both of Chelsea, Stanley Nemerowski of Gilford, NH, and Michael’s wife, Lynne Nemerowski of Medfield, her adoring grandchildren: Christine Bellotti and Samantha Nemerowsk and her dear sister, Claire Kwiatkowski and her husband, Chester of Wilmington. She is also survived by several cousins, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. 260 Cochituate Rd., Framingham, MA 01701.

Antonino ‘Tom’ Sorrentino

Family man and recently retired first class barber

Antonino “Tom” Sorrentino, a Revere resident for more than 60 years, passed away on his 88th birthday, Thursday, August 31, at Winthrop Place Nursing and Living Center of Winthrop following a brief illness.

Born and raised in Messina, Sicily, Italy, the family came to the USA, when Mr. Sorrentino was 10 years old and settled in Somerville and where “Tom” lived and was educated. He later moved to the Point of Pines Section of Revere for more than 60 years.

“Tom” began working as a barber at the hand of his older brother at the age of 13 in Boston. The brothers worked for the original Paul’s Barber Shop of Boston. Subsequently, they bought the shop and set up a chair in the “Financial District” of Boston. Another move brought the brothers to Chelsea, where they continued their business on Washington Avenue for over 45 years.

After Tom’s brother passed, he moved to Revere for the last 10 years of his working career whereupon his grandson, Shawn A. Sorrentino took over the family business until selling the established business in 2000.

Mr. Sorrentino would want to be remembered firstly, as the “quintessence” of a “family man,” a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother and uncle. However and second only, as a classic hair-stylist and first class barber. He would often entertain his family with stories from the past, especially those regarding the many politicians and celebrities he served as clients over the years.

On December 8, 2003, Mr. Sorrentino lost the love of his life, his beloved and cherished wife, Eva F. (Sarto) Sorrentino. “Tom” continued the time honored and loving tradition of cooking and entertaining his large Italian family, especially on Sundays and holidays. He did this with zest and zeal until his health began to fail.

He was the devoted father of Richard A. Sorrentino and his wife, Doris N. “Darcy” (Simpson) Sorrentino of Revere and Anthony V. Sorrentino and his wife, Magaret “Peggy” Sorrentino of Melrose; the adored grandfather of Richard A. Sorrentino II and his wife, Michelle of Tewksury,, Shawn A. Sorrentino and his fiancée, Carla D’Errico of Winthrop, Michael J. Sorrentino and his fiancée, Diana DeLauri of Wakefield, Michelle R. and Paul A. Sorrentino, both of Melrose. He is also lovingly survived by six great grandchildren: Ryan A., Evan J., Amaya E., Cameron A. Olivia R. and Lilliana M. Sorrentino and by many cherished nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Residents’ Activities Fund at the “Prospect House,” 420 Reservoir Avenue, Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Toni Flaherty

Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea

Toni M. Flaherty of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, died unexpectedly at the age of 36 on August 31.

The beloved daughter of the late Michael and Marie “Honey” (Strazzulla) and the cherished granddaughter of Marie “Nonny” DeFazio of Revere, formerly of the North End, she is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, (Orient Heights ) East Boston. Cremation was private. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com

John Covino

Lifelong Chelsea resident

John J. Covino, a lifelong resident of Chelsea, passed away early on Saturday morning, August 26 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after a long and extended battle with kidney disease. He was 67 years old.

John, who received his education in the Chelsea School System, was an avid supporter of the Boston Red Sox and a lover of Oldies music. During his working years, which preceded his years of illness, John worked at the Chelsea Memorial Hospital in the kitchen for over 10 years and after its closing, worked for another number of years in the shipping and receiving department at Standard Box Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed his friends and the social events at the St. Andrews, BBC club.

He was the devoted son of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Hill) Covino, beloved brother of Anthony T. Covino and his wife, Donna of Winthrop and the late Bernard Covino and his surviving wife, Laura of Chelsea and Rosemarie Pawlak and her late husband, John. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

At his request, all services were private. Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org