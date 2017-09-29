Collaborative Gathering Donations for Puerto Rico, Vigil Sept 28

By Seth Daniel

In the wake of the horrific storms in the Caribbean, particularly in Puerto Rico, many members of the Puerto Rican community in Chelsea have banded together to collect donations for the hurting island territory.

The collection will be highlighted by a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. on the City Hall Lawn.

The Collaborative began accepting donations to be sent to Puerto Rico this past Monday, and they will continue taking donations until Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. Donations can be dropped at their office in Chelsea at 318 Broadway.

The drive is in collaboration with the City of Chelsea, the Chelsea Firefighters Local 937, Chelsea Police, the Chelsea Schools, the City Council and the School Committee.

The following items are things that are need for donation: