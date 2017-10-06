Recupero Celebrates New Crossing Light as Opponent Drops out of Race

By Seth Daniel

For at least three years, Councillor Giovanni Recupero has been pleading for a pedestrian crossing light on Marginal Street so as to make getting to the new PORT Park safe.

With tractor trailers and vehicles of all types flying down the thoroughfare, reaching the new park is very dangerous, especially for a child or a mother with a stroller.

For all those three years, he was told to find the money and maybe he could get it.

Well, he did, and last Monday night, Sept. 25, the crossing area was voted in by the City Council.

“This is one of the best things I have done,” he said. “I worked very hard for this. It took me three years. There was no funding, they said. Well, I found the funding. Now we have it.”

With the money he found, and a significant amount of extra funds allocated due to cost overruns, the signal is now designed and ready to be installed in the spring, hopefully in time for next summer.

Recupero identified $145,000 in funds from the Eastern Salt mitigation fund that came in 2007 as a result of adding the second salt pile. Part of that money went to the Highland Park Field, and some was left over.

Recupero said that’s the money he found.

However, earlier this month, City Manager Tom Ambrosino reported that a major increase in the cost had occurred. The design and construction had gone from $145,000 to $402,000 due to the signal being far more expensive that estimated.

However, Ambrosino still supported it.

“Although this is a major change in scope, I still feel this signalization is a worthwhile effort,” he wrote. “If we want pedestrians to get safely to the park from the abutting neighborhoods, the new scope of work is essential.”

The additional funding of $257,000 was voted in by the Council Sept. 25 as well.

For Recupero, it’s a double celebration as on Monday his opponent, Kris Haight, withdrew from the Council race.

Haight, a public transportation advocate, said his work was too demanding to also give attention to a Council position.

“After great consideration, I have decided to bow out of the Chelsea City Councilor’s race,” he wrote in a statement. “I am dropping out for a number of reasons, but time and effort is the biggest one. My day job has become a bear, to the point where I am going non stop most of the day. I’m just exhausted when I get home, let alone have to get on my feet to canvass for a few hours to meet the voters.”

He said the demands of his job would not allow him to be an effective councillor, and if elected, that wouldn’t be fair to the residents.

He said he is no longer a candidate.

Recupero said he is running and hopes the voters notice the things he’s done, such as the pedestrian crossing signal, and believe he’s doing a good job for them at City Hall.

“It would be my honor and pleasure to continue representing the people of District 6 for another term,” he said. “I will try my hardest, and I hope they will help me get back to City Hall for another term.”