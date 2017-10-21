Governor’s Councillor Kennedy Endorses Calvin T. Brown for District 8 Chelsea City Councilor

It is my great privilege to endorse Calvin T. Brown for election to the Chelsea City Council. Calvin, a former Councilor and current Democratic State Committee Member, knows what it will take for Chelsea to continue on a path to be a truly great community. He has been an advocate for the children of Chelsea as he has fought to fully fund the education of a great diverse population.

At the same time he recognizes that a thriving business community is important to the economic growth of the city. I encourage the voters of Chelsea to get out and vote November 7 for Calvin T. Brown.

Terrence W. Kennedy

Governors Council, Sixth District