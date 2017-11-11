Letter to the Editor

I am proud of the work I’ve done

Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in our local elections on Tuesday November 7. While the campaign trails weren’t as spirited as two years ago, we have had energy for two consecutive municipal elections, and that was something we hadn’t seen in a very long time. Congratulations to new Council members: Bob Bishop, Joe Perlatonda and Calvin Brown and the incumbents that won their district seats. I am looking forward to working with you all.

First and foremost, I’d like to acknowledge my loving husband and daughter, Tony and Nina for the sacrifice that comes with ‘mom’ being an elected official. I want to thank my family, friends and supporters for volunteering so generously on my re-election campaign for City Council. Though running unopposed, it was important for us to show the residents of Chelsea our unwavering commitment in representing them and earning their vote. Those that made calls, door-knocked, held signs, made donations, put a sign on their house, I am humbled daily by your commitment to me and belief in my message of ‘One Chelsea’.

As I reflect on my first term, I am proud of the work I’ve been able to get done, both in and out of council. My concerns coming into office were overdevelopment in the city and displacement of Chelsea residents, supportive services for our youth and a having a more transparent government. Those concerns remain my focal point for this next term with a more in-depth look at overdevelopment. How does development correlate to parking, rats, environmental threats? What are we ‘pro-actively’ doing to mitigate those concerns? What policies are in place to ensure that decision-makers are informed of community needs and that accountability exists for us all? I am committed to continue asking the right questions in advocating for the hard-working families of Chelsea.

I’ve proven that I am willing to challenge the status quo to ensure that procedure is always fair and am prepared to keep doing so. Your vote of confidence in my ability to lead is what keeps me grounded and focused on the issues. In all levels of government, there will be difference of opinions. It is our duty to debate and share perspectives respectfully, without it over-shadowing the very ‘real’ needs of Chelsea folks. I am prepared to bring my unifying message of ‘One Chelsea’ and will work with any individual or entity in creating a local government that is transparent and accessible to all.

I want to make sure that the lines of communication are open throughout the year so people are informed of construction, policy changes, board openings, job listings, etc. I am confident with my experience the last two years, support of my colleagues and community and passion for my city that we will continue to push Chelsea forward, inclusively.

Thank you for your continued support.

Damali Vidot

City Councilor at-Large, Vice President