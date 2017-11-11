Obituaries 11-09-2017

John Petrillo

Of Revere

John Petrillo of Revere died on November 2.

A member of Local 25, he was the beloved son of Ralph Petrillo Jr. of Revere and the late Maureen Yolanda (Simone); cherished brother of Tayla Yolanda Simone of Revere and the late Ralph Petrillo III; loving uncle of Talia Yolanda Petrillo, Kelsey and Aryana and is also survived by Thomas Puzzo who loved him like his own son, cousins Guz Diaz and Julia Kariuki and by many caring cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Rosemary Sullivan

Of Chelsea

Rosemary A. (Mahoney) Sullivan of Chelsea, formerly of Readville, passed away on November 5 at the age of 89.

Rosemary was born in Boston to Thomas and Margaret Mahoney.

A homemaker for much of her life, after raising her children, she spent many years working for Boston Children’s Hospital and Cathedral High School, both in Boston. After retirement, Rosemary enjoyed spending time with her family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. More recently, Rosemary would spend her days reading and watching her favorite programs on television as well as birdwatching and spending time with her favorite dogs.

The wife of the late Robert Sullivan, she was the beloved mother of Robert Sullivan of Westfield, Daniel Sullivan and his wife, Dome of Virginia and Kathleen “Kathy” Randazzo and her husband, Richard of Chelsea, Pastoral Associate of Immaculate Conception Church in Everett and the late Paul Sullivan. Rosemary is lovingly survived by her grandchildren: Lisa, Dan, Heather, Rich, Brian, Krissy, Kaitlyn, Dee, Matt and Corey, as well as her greatgrandchildren: Drea, Maggie, Rowynn and Alexandria. She is also the dear sister to siblings Marie Prata of Beverly (formerly of Readville) and her late husband Tony, Jeanne Pratt and her husband, Chris of California and Thomas Mahoney and his wife, Judy of Washington and many nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be from the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Friday, November 10 at 8 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway, Everett at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours in the Funeral Home are on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham.

Mary DeCristoforo

Fan of current events, football and Facebook

Mary L. (Domenichello) DeCristoforo of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away in the loving presence of her beloved family in the early morning hours of Thursday November 2. She was 81 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was a beloved daughter of the late Michael A. Domenichello, Sr. and Marie (Courtney) Spadafora-Domenichello. Mary attended local schools and received her early education in Chelsea. A resident of Chelsea for most of her life, she resided for the past 30 years in Revere together with her beloved husband Kenneth.

In her lifetime, Mary enjoyed keeping up with current events, following football, and staying in touch with her many friends posting and sharing her recent happenings on Facebook.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Kenneth A. DeCristoforo. She was the devoted mother of Robert DiOrio and his wife ,Terry of Chelsea and Kenneth M. DeCristoforo with his friend and companion Bonnie Douglas; cherished grandmother of Robert J. “RJ” DiOrio and his wife, Catherine of Connecticut and Deryn DiOrio of Chelsea and the dear sister of Rose Buckley, Ellen Russell and Michael Domenichello, Jr.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Charles Melvin

Long time Chelsea School Crossing Guard

Charles R. Melvin passed away on Friday evening, November 3 in the loving presence of his beloved wife. He was 84 years old.

Born and raised in Everett, a son of the late Charles and Ruth (Leonard) Melvin, he received his education in Everett attending local schools. He enlisted in the US Navy, d served honorably during the Korean Conflict, returned to Everett and for the next 34 years he worked for Touraine Paints in Everett.

Forty-six years ago, he married his beloved wife, Barbara (Doncaster-Broman) and settled in Chelsea. For the past 20 years, Charles worked for the Chelsea School Dept. as a School Crossing Guard. Rarely ever missing a day he loved his assignments watching out for the school children and parents to and from school.

During his lifetime, Charles enjoyed family camping and prided himself as an amateur horseshoe player. His love was family, centering around his grandchildren.

in addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, June Windsor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Barbara N. (Doncaster-Broman) Melvin of Chelsea. He was the devoted father of Theresa N. Rosati and her husband, Anthony of Wells, ME. Chelsea Police Officer Timothy T. Broman, Sr. and his wife, Angela of Wilmington and Dawn Egan and her husband, John of Laconia NH. He was the cherished grandfather of Chelsea Police Dispatcher Zachary T. Broman, Timothy T. Broman and Chelsea Police Officer Thomas M. Broman, John and Jacqueline Egan and the dear brother of James Melvin of Melrose, Ruth Currie of Seattle, WA and Donna Blake of Lynn.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ribenia Ramos de Girald

Of Chelsea, formerly of Honduras

Rubenia A. Ramos de Girald

Of Chelsea passed away on Friday, November 3 after a long illness. She was 77 years old.

Born and raised in Olanchito-Yoro, Honduras, she has been a resident of Chelsea for the past 29 years. Rubenia worked with commercial fisheries in Gloucester as a packager for many years. She enjoyed trips to visit Honduras, traveling to New York City and Puerto Rico.

She was predeceased by her parents, Tomas Carcamo and Anselma Ramos, her husband, Jesus Girald and four of her nine children. She was the devoted mother of Erica Calixa of Chelsea. She is also survived by two daughters, two sons, numerous grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and two brothers in Honduras.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea.

Shakirah Hammonds-Vega

Of Chelsea

Shakirah Hammonds-Vega of Chelsea died on November 4.

The devoted daughter of Brenda I. Vega of Chelsea and Shyreak A. Hammonds of Boston, she was the beloved sister of Carlos Ayuso-Vega of Chelsea, cherished granddaughter of Ana Maria Vega of Chelsea, Peggie Hammonds of South Carolina and the late Juan Vega-Crespo and is also lovingly survived by her aunts and uncles, Juan R. Vega and his wife, Carolyn, Anna Iris Vega, Wanda Vega and Edward Vega, all of Chelsea, Kim Hammonds of South Carolina, Asya McCord of South Carolina and Rhakeem J. Kinard of Boston, as well as her cousins, Alexander, Anthony, Adrianna, Angelina, Julian, Jazmine, Selinnet, Edward, Jr., Nilda and Octavian and fondly remembered by her stepfather Carlos Ayuso.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. All attending are to go directly to the church, parking is available across from the church behind the rectory. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, Chelsea will be today, Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Committal services are private. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to www.youcaring/shakirah

To send a message of condolence to Shakirah’s family, please visitwww.smithfuneralhomes.com