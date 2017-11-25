News Briefs

CO-WORKERS FIGHT

On Nov. 14, at 7:36 a.m., an assault in progress was reported at the Boston Hides & Furs, located at 150 Marginal St. The victim stated that he and his co-worker had got into a verbal dispute. During the dispute, the subject struck the victim in the face, causing a minor laceration to his forehead. The subject fled the incident location prior to officers’ arrival. The subject was later placed into custody for the assault.

Elvis Colon, 40, of Methuen, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

‘SPELLING BEE BANDIT’ GUILTY

A Chelsea man, dubbed the “Spelling Bee Bandit,” pleaded guilty Nov. 15 in federal court in Boston to four bank robberies.

Jason S. Englen, 34, of Chelsea, pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Feb. 28, 2018.

On Oct. 31, 2016, a man, later identified as Englen, entered a branch of TD Bank in Arlington, approached a teller and presented a note written on a deposit slip indicating a robbery and demanding cash. On the note, the word “robbery” was misspelled. The teller handed Englen money from the drawer and Englen fled the bank leaving the demand note behind.

Over the next few weeks, three additional banks were robbed in the same fashion: a branch of TD Bank in Reading on November 5, a branch of Salem Five in Burlington on November 7, and a branch of TD Bank in Peabody on November 13. Based on the similarity of the robberies and the physical description of the robber, law enforcement, seeking help from the public, identified Englen, who was already in state custody on unrelated charges, as the bank robber. On Dec. 12, 2016, Englen was arrested by federal authorities and charged.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge bases upon the U.S. Sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

MEXICAN NATIONAL DEPORTED

Carlos Lucera-Mejia, 28, was charged Nov. 16 in federal court in Boston with one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien.

According to the indictment, law enforcement in Chelsea encountered Lucera-Mejia in October 2017 and determined him to be illegally present in the United States. Lucera-Mejia was previously deported in April 2016.

The charge provides for a sentence of no greater than two years in prison, one year of supervised released, and a fine of up to $250,000. Lucera-Mejia will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb and Michael S. Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of Weinreb’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

CHIEF KYES ANNOUNCES SEX OFFENDER MONITORING DEVICE

The mission of each police department is to provide the highest level of public safety possible. A key strategy of that mission is to take every opportunity to educate the public and provide information that allows each citizen to make smart, educated decisions regarding the safety of their families. It has always been my goal to find innovative and efficient ways to deliver public safety services that exceed the letter as well as the spirit of the law in support of our mission. There is no issue that consistently rates as a high public concern as the issue of sex offenders living in and among our communities. It is the responsibility of every local police department to not only monitor sex offenders, but provide information to the public by way of a proactive dissemination plan regarding who these offenders are, the offenses for which they were previously convicted and where they may be located in our respective communities. As the rate that information available to law enforcement and the public constantly changes, it is also critical that that information be provided in as near as real time as is possible making it even more important that every local law enforcement agency communicate as efficiently and effectively as possible to deliver reliable, accurate and timely information to the citizens that they are sworn to protect. Today, we join over 4,500 national law enforcement agencies in leveraging an innovative program known as OffenderWatch as a key component of our mission and overall strategy in keeping our residents informed in order to enhance public safety. OffenderWatch is an online registration and monitoring system made up of a national network of law enforcement professionals. As offenders move from community to community, as they do so often, each agency in the management chain is notified in real time through the OffenderWatch monitoring system. The public can also search any number of locations and sign up to receive email notifications when offenders relocate in their neighborhoods. As our colleagues across the country have discovered, OffenderWatch allows us to bring our citizens a higher level of public safety in a way that is both efficient as well as fiscally responsible.

Anyone can sign up for real time notifications by going to chelseapolice.com and clicking on to “Resources” and then scroll down to Sex Offender Info to sign up.

HOLIDAY PACKAGE REMINDERS

As the holiday season approaches, the Chelsea Police Department remains on the lookout for package thefts and is offering advice to residents to avoid becoming a victim of the holiday Grinch. The police department is taking a number of steps to prevent package thefts during the holiday season: uniformed and plain clothes officers have received training in the method of operation of package thieves. Officers are also made aware that thieves typically see UPS or Fed Ex trucks delivering packages as good opportunities. The following tips may prevent residents from being victim to package thefts:

– Request a drop-off time and date when you will be home; use a tracking number to follow your packages; and request that your package delivery requires a recipient signature.

– If you have a home security system, the department recommends you “prominently display your home security system.”

– Utilize email or text notifications regarding the status of your delivery; and consider purchasing a locking parcel delivery box that can be bolted down or otherwise secured.

– Consider in-store delivery or have packages delivered to a reputable package pickup location, such as Amazon Locker or other business that accepts package deliveries. Residents could also request that the delivery service leaves your packages at a side door, back door, an enclosed porch or other area where the package will be out of site.

– If permissible, have your packages delivered to your workplace

Additionally, if your packages do not arrive as scheduled, contact the sender as soon as possible to determine if there is a delay in the delivery.

The department is also asking for residents’ help by contacting them to report any incidents of theft or other suspicious behavior.

The simplest way to relay a tip is by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at (617) 466-4880 and leaving a message. Crime Tips can also be sent through the Smart Phone application “MyPD” available through the App Store or the Android Market. Tipsters are reminded that the Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline and the MyPD app should never be used for crime in progress. Citizens should always use 9-1-1 to report emergencies, and crimes in progress.