News Briefs

CORRECTION

A story in the Nov. 16 Chelsea Record on the setting of the tax rate inadvertently described an increase in two-family homes. The story said two-family homes were to see the highest tax increase among all properties in the city. That is incorrect. Instead, condominium properties will see the largest increase in property tax bills this year, an increase of about 11 percent over last year.

Two-family homes will actually see a very small increase, with the average two-family home going from $3,657 to $3,781.

A complete, fully corrected story can be viewed at www.chelsearecord.com.

TEMPLE EMMANUEL INDOOR YARD SALE

The Temple Emmanuel Chelsea will hold an indoor yard sale on Dec. 3 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 60 Tudor St.

Come browse, hunt, shop and discover interesting items. There will be brick-a-brack, household goods, holiday items, clothing, antiques, books, sporting goods, and toys.

Food available for purchase.

For more info call (617) 889-1736.

CPD INITIATES COMMUNITY SATISFACTION SURVEY

Chief Brian Kyes and the Chelsea Police Department invite all community members to the department’s “Community Satisfaction Survey” in order to help the police department and the City of Chelsea better understand the needs of the community and how well those needs are being met.

The survey only takes approximately five minutes of your time and is completely confidential. Your participation will help the agency improve its services, processes, and outreach to the community.

The survey includes both multiple-choice questions and an opportunity to make individual comments. CPD will read every individual comment, and the department encourage residents to make their feedback as specific as possible to help the department fully respond to the needs of our community.

“We will use the results of this important survey instrument as a means to effectively measure and gauge exactly where we are in the delivery of our policing services, our relationships with the community that we serve, how to build on our existing strengths and based on the feedback that we receive – where we need to take specific steps to improve,” Chief Kyes said.

The Community Satisfaction Survey will be available Nov. 1, and will remain open until Nov. 30. Stakeholders can take the survey at ChelseaPolice.com, or through Chelsea Police Department social media platforms: Facebook @ChelseaPoliceDept and Twitter @CityofChelseaPD and @ChiefKyes. This survey is limited to one survey per computer IP address. Participants will be given the opportunity to enter detailed comments and suggestions at the end of the survey.

RESIDENTS PLEASE BE ADVISED.

Please be advised that in order to avoid the spread of bed bugs, ALL mattresses and box springs MUST be wrapped in plastic when put out for pick up regardless if you had beg bugs or not. Mattresses or box springs not wrapped in plastic will not be picked and will be left curbside.

(Tenga en cuenta que, para evitar la propagación de los chinches, TODOS los colchones DEBEN envolverse en plástico cuando los saque para ser recogidos, independientemente si tengan chinches o no. No se recogerán colchones que no estén envueltos en plástico y se quedarán en la acera.)

CHANUKAH PARK DEC. 17

The Walnut Street Synagogue’s annual Chanukah party (going strong since 2014) is back this year! . Come join us on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. for latkes, sufganiyot, dreidels, face painting and of course – music. At 5 p.m., we will all walk to City Hall and join with Temple Emmanuel and Tobin Bridge Chabad to light a gigantic Menorah in front of City Hall. Candle lighting at 5:30 p.m. This is the first year in many years that the Menorah will be lit in front of CIty Hall. We owe a big thanks to the City Manager and the City of Chelsea for supporting and encouraging our community.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60% of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130 or to make an appointment please call 617-884-6130.

CITY OF CHELSEA HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM

Funding is now available through the City of Chelsea’s Department of Planning & Development to make needed repairs to your property! You are eligible to apply if you are a homeowner-occupant, investor owner (in some cases), your property is located in the following areas (Shurtleff/Bellingham and Addison/Orange census tracts), and household income for the property’s households do not exceed the established HUD income limits. Please consult the City’s website: https://www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg for more information and the current income eligibility guidelines or call our office at 617-466-4185.

This program receives funding from the City of Chelsea with funds provided by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of Housing and Community Development, Massachusetts Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizens. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.