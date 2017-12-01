Three Sisters to be at Apollinaire

Apollinaire Theatre presents Chekhov’s masterwork ‘Three Sisters’ in an intimate production staged in three locations in the theater for what will be a 30-person limited performance at each show.

Chekhov’s dark human comedy of longing for a better life is presented in an adaption by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts. Stuck in a provincial outpost after the death of their army general father, the Prozorov sisters dream of returning to the cosmopolitan Moscow of their childhood. Desire battles reality as they struggle to find their place in a society on the brink of upheaval. Three Sisters is a story of yearning and denial, and finding love, beauty, and meaning even in the darkest hour.

Performances of Three Sisters are Dec. 22, 2017-Jan. 14, 2018 on

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. A special performance will be on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. and on Sun., Jan. 7 and 14, at 3 p.m.

Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.

Tickets are $35, $15 student rush.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com

Information and directions at www.apollinairetheatre.com

The production will feature: Paul Benford-Bruce, Barbara Bourgeois, Siobhan Carrol, Michael John Ciszewski, Olivia Dumaine, Demetrius Fuller, Deniz Khateri, Becca A. Lewis, Robert Orzalli, Juan Carlos Pinedo, Zaida Ramos, Brooks Reeves, Evan Turissini, Jon Vellante, Arthur Waldstein

It is directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques.