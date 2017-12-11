Obituaries 12-07-2017

Rochelle ‘Shelley’ Bennett

Former Chelsea 8th District Councilor who worked to better the Chelsea Community

Rochelle “Shelley” A. Bennett of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 2 after suffering a long illness. She was 73 years old.

Rochelle was born in Chelsea and lived here throughout most of her life. She was a graduate of the Chelsea Public School System and Massachusetts Bay Community College. After college, she worked in an administrative capacity at the law firm of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris and Glovsky & Popeo and then in 1984 moved to the Venture Capital firm of Alta Communications from which she eventually retired.

Rochelle considered Chelsea to be her home and she was very active in the Chelsea community. In 1994, Rochelle was elected as Chelsea’s 8th District Councilor and served as such until 2003. She had a very strong bond with the City of Chelsea and the people who lived here. Her sole focus was to help the residents of Chelsea and to make Chelsea a great city. She was awarded the “Outstanding Service Award” from the Explorer Post #109 and Chelsea YMCA. She was also awarded the “Chelsea Latin Community Service Award.”

Rochelle served for four years as a Trustee for the Breakwater Condominium Trust and worked closely with other associations to better the Chelsea community. Several of her many accomplishments include reducing weekend noise pollution from Logan Airport and being instrumental in getting the Assisted Living and Nursing Home Facilities built in Admiral’s Hill.

Rochelle was an extremely loving daughter. After losing her father in 1966, she devoted her life to taking care of her mother, Mollie Bennett, until her death in 1998. Rochelle never had children but shared a strong loving bond with her many nieces and nephews. Nothing was more important to Rochelle than her family.

Rochelle loved having fun and enjoyed watching old movies, listening to classic 40’s and 50’s music and playing the piano. She spent many weekends with her friends playing the piano and singing at the Continental Restaurant in Saugus. She took pride in the fact that she worked hard for most of her life and was able to retire comfortably at an early age.

She was so excited for this chapter in her life.

She moved to Florida to enjoy the warm weather and the carefree days of retirement. Unfortunately, illness forced her to move back to Peabody where she lived until her passing.

Rochelle leaves behind her sister, Barbara Kennedy of Boynton Beach, FL, her sister-in-law Geraldine Bennett of Framingham and several nieces and nephews: David and Ann Kennedy of Saugus, Marlene Kennedy of Lynn, Cheryl and Michael Upton of Lynn, Rhonda and Ronald Aldo of Mansfield, Alan and Angel Kennedy of Boynton Beach, FL, Lisa Kennedy of Hillsboro, NH, Sharon and Lou Shuman of New Orleans, LA, Steven Bennett of California and Diane and Kenneth Stone of Framingham, and several great nieces and nephews.

Rochelle was preceded in death by her loving parents, Abraham and Mollie Bennett, her brother, Herbert Bennett, brother-in-law John Kennedy and nephew, Robert Kennedy.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 10 at 12 noon at the Torf Funeral Home, 151 Washington Ave, Chelsea followed by burial at the Mishna Cemetery, Fuller Street, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Breast Cancer Society or the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

–

Norman Dion

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Chelsea

Norman Dion of Center Barnstead, NH, formerly of Chelsea, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 2 at the Veteran’s Home, Tilton, NH, following a long battle with dementia. He was 85 years old.

Born in Nashua, NH, the son of the late Edmond and Olivine Dion, he was raised and educated in Chelsea aand was a tireless and dedicated worker for over 30 years at Smith Craft later Keene Lighting Corp. Following retirement, Norman and his wife, the late Doris Dion, built a home in the country to enjoy their golden years.

An honorably discharged veteran, Norman proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1950 to 1953. During retirement, he was an avid participant at the American Legion, Post 43 in Barnstead.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Norman was the pillar of strength for his family. In his younger years, Norman served as a Boy Scout Leader. Norman will be best remembered for his generous heart and love of family.

Norman in survived by five children: Daniel Dion of Chelmsford, Michael Dion of Groton, Cecile Falta of Center Barnstead, NH, Andrea Toolan of Wakefield, and Paul Dion of Newton; four grandchildren: Melissa Derderian of Chicopee, Sara Dion of Somerville, and Jake and Alexis Toolan of Wakefield; three brothers, Raymond Dion of Lynnfield, Paul Dion of Lebanon, ME, and Gerard Dion of Moultonborough, NH; three sisters, Yvette Pizzano of Revere, Cecile Resca of Florida and Yvonne Petrosino of Plymouth and by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife: Doris (DeSchuytner) Dion, and son, Donald Dion of Chelsea.

His visitation will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 172 King St., Boscawen, on Friday, December 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Committal at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy on Friday, December 8 will be at 12 noon. Friends and relatives are invited. To view Norman’s Online Tribute, send condolen

–

Carolyn Lee DeGurski

Bookkeeper at former Broadway National Bank in Chelsea

Carolyn Lee (Spiriti) DeGurski, a lifelong Chelsea resident, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday evening, November 28 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after succumbing to a long illness. She was 70 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (DeWitt) Spiriti, Carolyn attended Chelsea Public Schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1965. She also worked at the former Broadway National Bank in Chelsea where she dedicated 25 years as a bookkeeper for the bank. During her retirement, Carolyn enjoyed shopping, traveling and attending plays. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

The wife of James J. DeGurski of Chelsea, she was the devoted mother of Stacey DeGurski of Saugus, dear sister of Albert “Dean” Spiriti and his wife, Janet of Everett, James Spiriti of Chelsea and Eugene Spiriti, both of Chelsea and Deborah M. Guidi and her husband, James of Lynn; loving aunt of Cynthia Castillo and her husband, John of Littleton, Allison Ragsdale and her husband, David of California and David Spiriti and his wife, Anna Maria of Revere.

A Funeral Service was conducted in the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea on Saturday, December 2. Committal was rivate. Donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215 or on-line at www.joslin.org.