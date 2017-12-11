Sports 12-07-2017

CHS track teams set for new season

The Chelsea High boys and girls indoor rack teams were set to open their season last night (Wednesday) against Greater Lowell at Lynn Tech.

For the first time ever, the Commonwealth Athletic Conference will host an indoor track league.

Chelsea has competed for the past three years in the Greater Boston League. However, the GBL has disbanded, with all of its remaining teams joining the Northeastern Conference.

“Just like every year the boys will have to fight for every win,” said CHS coach Mark Martineau.

Coming off a good cross country season, the Red Devil distance crew will be the backbone of the team. Senior Jose Leclerc earned CAC MVP honors for both this past cross country season and also was the CAC MVP last spring.

“Jose is looking to have another great season,” noted Martineau.

Junior Justin Turner had a breakout season in the fall that he is looking to build on. The throws team will be led by seniors Tony Bui and Nelson Hernandez.

However, the sprint team for the boys is a big question mark at this point. Senior Alex Pedrero is the only returning sprinter with more than one season of experience.

“Much of our season will be determined by how well this group comes together,” added Martineau.

The Lady Red Devil squad is coming off CAC cross country and spring track titles. The team is led by standout senior Martine Simon.

“Martine has been competing well at the state level since her sophomore year,” said Martineau. “She is looking to have another great season in the 55m dash as well as the long jump.”

The CHS distance team is strong, but thin. The trio of Yarid Deras, Jocelyn Poste, and Amanda Dias should all compete well at the state level.

“We are hoping to continue to develop our younger runners to support them,” said Martineau. Sophomores Stephanie Simon and Isha Osman are coming off great freshman years. Stephanie already has achieved the state-qualifying mark of 4′-10″ in the high jump in her second practice of the year.

Junior Masireh Ceesay and senior Adamaris Perez will lead a strong throws team.

“The throws have been the foundation of this team for some years now,” said Martineau. “We will continue to rely on this crew.

“The challenge the girls will face this year is in terms of depth” Martineau added. “In many events we will only have one or two athletes. This will make it hard to win. If we have one or two injuries, it could be a tough season.”