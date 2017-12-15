News Briefs

by Seth Daniel

MAJOR CONSTRUCTION ON EVERETT AVE TO START

The reconstruction of Everett Avenue, between Carter Street and Route 16, is slated to commence this month. Comprised of a yearlong construction program, this project will rehabilitate utility lines, reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks, and introduce new lighting and street trees to this roadway. While the City will maintain traffic in both directions throughout the duration of the project, minor delays may occur from time to time. A winter shutdown of construction activities will occur upon receipt of major snow accumulation. Please contact Alexander Train, Sr. Planner/Project Manager at 617-466-4192 or at HYPERLINK “mailto:atrain@chelseama.gov”atrain@chelseama.gov with any questions or concerns.

CJHPC seeking volunteers

Chelsea Jewish Hospice & Palliative Care (CJHPC) is seeking volunteers to offer companionship and support 1-2 hours per week to persons facing terminal illness who reside in Chelsea and surrounding areas. Volunteers can make a difference for patients through activities such as holding a hand, listening to music, running an errand, or even just sitting quietly. Musicians, certified pet therapy teams, and those trained in alternative modalities such as Reiki are also encouraged to apply. We also have a great need for office volunteers to assist with administrative tasks in our Chelsea office. For more information regarding this meaningful opportunity, please contact Aimee, Volunteer Coordinator, at 617-409-8918 or send an email to afarrell@chelseajewish.org.

CITYWIDE CHRISTMAS DINNER

Everyone is invited to spend Christmas with friends this year. Join community members for a delicious meal, gifts, entertainment, prizes, and a product-giveaway. For more information, call 617-953-1801. This event is free, and will take place at the Mary C. Burke complex/Hooks/Berkowitz Complex School, 300 Crescent Ave.

MINECRAFT AT THE LIBRARY

The Chelsea Public Library is excited to present the Kodu Game Lab and Minecraft Play on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the Library.

The program will be presented by the Rhode Island Computer Museum and will allow residents to play Minecraft and learn how to create a 3-D game world with free software. The program is for children age 8 and up. Registration is required.

NASA AT THE LIBRARY

The Chelsea Public Library will explore temperature in its latest Tinker Time Workshop on Weds., Dec. 20, as part of the NASA grant that the CPL has been using all this year.

Explore temperature by guessing ‘What’s hot’ and ‘What’s not’ during the workshop.

The workshop starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Library. It is best for teens and school-aged children.

CANDY CANE HUNT

There will be a flashlight candy cane hunt at Bellingham Hill Park with cookies, hot cocoa and plenty of fun.

The event will be Friday, Dec. 15 from 6-7 p.m. and is for ages 2-8.

The cost is $3 and the program is run by the Chelsea Recreation and Cultural Affairs Division.

Registration required by Weds., Dec. 13.

BROADWAY BUSINESS CONVERSATION: COMMERCIAL DELIVERY/LOADING AREAS

City Manager Tom Ambrosino, in conjunction with the Department of Planning and Development, will hold a meeting for Broadway business owners and managers on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. in Chelsea City Hall, Room 305. The purpose of this meeting is to deepen the City’s understanding of the delivery needs of the downtown business community. The City is committed to expanding the City’s loading zone program in the Spring of 2018. Feedback from this meeting will directly inform the locations and operating regulations for enhanced downtown loading zones. Preliminary locations will be exhibited for discussion purposes. For more information, please contact Alexander Train, Sr. Planner/Project Manager, at 617-466-4192 or atrain@chelseama.gov.

CPD INITIATES COMMUNITY SATISFACTION SURVEY

Chief Brian Kyes and the Chelsea Police Department invite all community members to the department’s “Community Satisfaction Survey” in order to help the police department and the City of Chelsea better understand the needs of the community and how well those needs are being met.

The survey only takes approximately five minutes of your time and is completely confidential. Your participation will help the agency improve its services, processes, and outreach to the community.

The survey includes both multiple-choice questions and an opportunity to make individual comments. CPD will read every individual comment, and the department encourage residents to make their feedback as specific as possible to help the department fully respond to the needs of our community.

“We will use the results of this important survey instrument as a means to effectively measure and gauge exactly where we are in the delivery of our policing services, our relationships with the community that we serve, how to build on our existing strengths and based on the feedback that we receive – where we need to take specific steps to improve,” Chief Kyes said.

The Community Satisfaction Survey will be available Nov. 1, and will remain open until Nov. 30. Stakeholders can take the survey at HYPERLINK “http://ChelseaPolice.com/”ChelseaPolice.com, or through Chelsea Police Department social media platforms: HYPERLINK “https://www.facebook.com/ChelseaPoliceDept/”Facebook @ChelseaPoliceDept and Twitter HYPERLINK “http://twitter.com/cityofchelseapd”@CityofChelseaPD and HYPERLINK “https://twitter.com/ChiefKyes”@ChiefKyes. This survey is limited to one survey per computer IP address. Participants will be given the opportunity to enter detailed comments and suggestions at the end of the survey.

TND WINTER CELEBRATION

Join TND for a potluck dinner and join community members to mingle and learn about happenings in Chelsea. Bring something to share. Translation and childcare is NOT available. ALL are welcome. Contact Vanny Huot at 617-889-1375 ext. 150 or HYPERLINK “mailto:vhuot@tndinc.org”vhuot@tndinc.org with any questions. This event will take place at 4 Gerrish Avenue, Chelsea.

RESIDENTS PLEASE BE ADVISED.

Please be advised that in order to avoid the spread of bed bugs, ALL mattresses and box springs MUST be wrapped in plastic when put out for pick up regardless if you had beg bugs or not. Mattresses or box springs not wrapped in plastic will not be picked and will be left curbside.

(Tenga en cuenta que, para evitar la propagación de los chinches, TODOS los colchones DEBEN envolverse en plástico cuando los saque para ser recogidos, independientemente si tengan chinches o no. No se recogerán colchones que no estén envueltos en plástico y se quedarán en la acera.)

CHANUKAH PARK DEC. 17

The Walnut Street Synagogue’s annual Chanukah party (going strong since 2014) is back this year!

. Come join us on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. for latkes, sufganiyot, dreidels, face painting and of course – music.

At 5 p.m., we will all walk to City Hall and join with Temple Emmanuel and Tobin Bridge Chabad to light a gigantic Menorah in front of City Hall.

Candle lighting at 5:30 p.m.

This is the first year in many years that the Menorah will be lit in front of City Hall. We owe a big thanks to the City Manager and the City of Chelsea for supporting and encouraging our community.

PUERTO RICAN ARRIVALS NEED HELP

The Chelsea Collaborative is looking for donations to those who have recently arrived from Puerto Rico. HYPERLINK “http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001WgC3DG3i1sWiiP1Q1ithBwNqLZAlDfMCgJqdJ87f6xqYcFV_ZBszn6AixZdhRmLvmu-nwLbqX9kbO9osIQ1YwrR_UNrnSYLj7KZ2adKKRxz70gYmX-v30mz2BjvtN64vMqQRgReM-vbpU-vpbAkO7aHMlAu4xceBp89FSzzvuF6cjttDxjrGNAIzby0lONX31WQWU9AF1EGyQsAbZm90GbT6ksPj-Rfo22-MxYE0OPo=&c=FmKsfpPcqoFu09oA0yaEcj9q2hPGfMnEsScM6FoVprzHBF6SA6-qRg==&ch=iPKr-7AXWjg7uRDk43Qjqy1Cb6aX2GfogMqKh5upoRWDjnQG2N1pMg==”What’s needed: new winter clothes, school supplies and uniforms, toiletries, baby articles (diapers, wipes, etc.), and any financial donations. For more information, contact Sylvia Ramirez at the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 x106 or at HYPERLINK “mailto:sylviar@chelseacollab.org”sylviar@chelseacollab.org.

CHEL-YEA GATHERING DEC. 21

Come close the year with friends new and old at Chel-YEA. As always, this event will feature the best tacos in town. Chel-YEA occurs on the third Thursday of each month, and serves as a way to bring the Chelsea community together. All are welcome. This month’s Chel-YEA will take place at Mystic Brewery, 174 Williams Street.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60% of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130 or to make an appointment please call 617-884-6130.

CITY OF CHELSEA HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM

Funding is now available through the City of Chelsea’s Department of Planning & Development to make needed repairs to your property! You are eligible to apply if you are a homeowner-occupant, investor owner (in some cases), your property is located in the following areas (Shurtleff/Bellingham and Addison/Orange census tracts), and household income for the property’s households do not exceed the established HUD income limits. Please consult the City’s website: HYPERLINK “https://www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg” https://www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg for more information and the current income eligibility guidelines or call our office at 617-466-4185.

This program receives funding from the City of Chelsea with funds provided by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of Housing and Community Development, Massachusetts Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizens. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.