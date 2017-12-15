Police Briefs 12-14-2017

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING

Chelsea Police Detectives are investigating a shooting on Dec. 7 that occurred in the vicinity of Shurtleff and Maverick Streets. The victim, a 35-year old male from Chelsea, was shot in the leg and is expected to recover from his injuries. Detectives believe it was not a random attack based on preliminary evidence gathered at the scene.

A male wearing a dark coat with red lettering on the back and gray sweatpants was seen fleeing the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Chelsea Police at 466-4800.

Chelsea Police remind the community they can report crimes or suspicious activity anonymously in various formats. Citizens can call the 24 hr “tips” line at 617-466-4880, email reports directly from the department’s website at www.chelseapolice.com or download for free the MYPD App that is compatible with both Android and Apple smartphones. All three ways are monitored and anonymous.

ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT

On Dec. 4, officers were dispatched to Broadway Mini Mart located at 944 Broadway on a report of an armed robbery. Responding officers observed a disturbance in the street involving a store clerk and one of the two reported robbers. The subject was placed into custody at the scene. Chelsea Detectives later charged the individual with two other armed robberies that occurred earlier in Chelsea.

A second individual involved was able to escape.

Samuel Valdez, 41, of Jamaica Plain, was charged with armed robbery while masked and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

SALVADORAN MAN DEPORTED

A Salvadoran national pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation.

Gerardo Alberto Perez-Fuentes, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for March 8, 2018.

Perez-Fuentes was previously deported on Oct. 8, 2015. On Sept. 6, 2017, law enforcement in Chelsea encountered Perez-Fuentes and determined him to be illegally present in the United States.

The charge provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Perez-Fuentes will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb and Michael Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of Weinreb’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting this case.

UNDER THE INFLUENCE

On Dec. 4, at 7:08 p.m., a Chelsea Police officer was dispatched to Cross Street and Park Street for a motor vehicle accident with no reported injuries. Upon arrival there were two cars to the right side of the road on Cross Street and Park Street. The officer spoke to both operators and formed the opinion based on his training and experience that operator that caused the accident was operating under the influence of drugs. The officer developed probable cause based on her comments at the scene.

Sandra Pizzano, 56, of Saugus, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and forging an RMV document.

BREAKING AND ENTERING

On Dec. 7, at 4:31 a.m., an alarm triggered at the Laundry-Wash, located at 14 Everett Ave. It was the third time the alarm had been triggered that night. Upon arrival, a male party was observed running from the area towards Kayem Foods. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was arrested.

Rolando Arias, 43, of Revere, was charged with Breaking and entering in the night for a felony, possession of burglarious tools, and two counts of malicious destruction of property over $250.

ASSAULTED DRIVER

On Dec. 7, at 9:31 p.m., officers responded to Springvale Avenue on a report of a hit and run accident. The officers spoke to the victim who stated that while operating on Springvale Avenue towards Washington, he was struck in the rear by a male subject in a van. The victim stated he attempted to pull over, when he was struck a second time. At this time, the suspect did pull over and jumped out of his vehicle and began punching the victim’s driver side window. The suspect then jumped back in his car and fled towards Washington Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle and placed the subject under arrest.

Cesar Garcia, 41, of 3 Springvale Ave., was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation.

(17-1269-AR)

On Dec. 9, at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Casa Mariachi on Everett Avenue for a report of unruly patrons refusing to leave. The security on scene told the officers that a female patron refused to leave and picked up shot glasses from the bar and threw them at a waitress, striking her in the shoulder. Officers placed the female in custody.

Keyla Flores, 22, of Everett, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shot glass) and disorderly conduct.

Police Log

Monday, 12/4/17

MOrge Nolasco, 31, 234 Bennington St., East Boston, was arrested for marked lane violation and operating under the influence of liquor.

Joanir DeOliveira, 31, 114 Highland Ave. Somerville, was arrested on a warrant.

Sandra Pizzano, 56, 335 Lynnfells Pkwy., Saugus, was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs, forged RMV document.

Samuel Valdez, 41, 50 Dimick St., Jamaica Plain, was arrested for armed & masked robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wednesday, 12/6

Michael Leiva, 21, 24 Suffolk St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 12/7

Rolando Arias, 43, 24 Shirley Ave., Revere, was arrested for breaking and entering for felony, possessing burglarious instrument, malicious destruction of property over $250 (2 counts).

Julie Maskell, 41, 2 Harris St., Revere, was arrested on a warrant.

Luis Martinez, 49, 108 Clark Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Brittany Lopes-Rattigan, 28, 2 Franklin Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on warrants.

Robert DelloFano, 37, 15 Watts St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Stacy Lightell, 43, 10 Jones Drive, Chelsea, was arrested on warrants.

Stanley Jeannis, 40, 21 Conn Ct. Woburn, was arrested on a warrant, distribution of Class B drug, drug violation near school/park, possessing Class B drug to distribute and possessing Class A drug to distribute.

Jimmall Marshall, 27, 45 Fourth St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant and distribution of Class B drug.

Henrique Castillo, 67, 195 Chestnut St., Chelsea, was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Cesar Garcia, 41, 3 Springvale Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving scene of property damage and negligent operation of motor vehicle.

Friday, 12/8

Donne Agogo, 24, 6 Lewis St., Medford, was arrested for possessing to distribute Class B drug.

Robert Soroka, 43, 235 Revere St., Revere, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 12/9

Javier Ortiz, 21, 110 Central Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for equipment violation on a motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle with open container of alcohol, operating with suspended/revoked license.

Rodrigo Yordi, 30, 13 Central St., East Boston, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Sebastian Yordi, 33, 133 Kimball Ave., Revere, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, leaving scene of property damage and improper operation of motor vehicle.

Jennifer Portillo, 23, 12 High St., Chelsea, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Keyla Flores, 22, 10 Fremont St., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Sunday, 12/10

Baplo Moncado-Diaz, 27, 200 Governor’s Dr., Winthrop, was arrested for unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Oliver Arevalo, 33, 815 Winthrop Ave., Revere, was arrested for unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.