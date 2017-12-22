Three Councillors Honored at Last Council Meeting

December 22, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel

Three city councillors were honored by their colleagues on Monday night, Dec. 18, at their last Council meeting.

Councillors Matt Frank, Dan Cortell and Paul Murphy were honored for their service on the Council, and presented with plaques.

District 3’s Matt Frank was given a send-off by Councillor Judith Garcia.

Councillor Roy Avellaneda sent off District 8 Councillor Dan Cortell, saying it’s not an easy talk to represent Admiral’s Hill and the rest of the district as they are outspoken.

Finally, Councillor Damali Vidot gave a send off to District 1 Councillor Paul Murphy. She said Murphy was a mentor to her and was always willing to support her initiatives and petitions in the early days of her advocacy.

