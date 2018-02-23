Chelsea’s College Basketball Star:Drexel’s Sammy Mojica Excels in His Last Game in Boston

The Chelsea police officers were there to Sammy Mojica Jr. The Chelsea High and Brimmer and May basketball players were there to see their former teammate, Sammy Mojica Jr.

And Sammy Mojica Jr., son of CPD Officer Sammy Mojica Sr. and Awilda Morales, put on a very good show, scoring 13 points and playing terrific defense for the Drexel Dragons in a hard-fought 75-69 loss to Northeastern at Matthews Arena.

It was one final example to young Chelsea basketball players that if you work hard, do the right things on and off the court and in the classroom, and follow the guidance of your parents, you can realize your dream and play major college basketball.

Sammy Mojica, a star at Chelsea High for two seasons before transferring to Brimmer and May where he became a 1000-point scorer, has not only played Division 1 college basketball but he has excelled. Earlier this season he surpassed the 1000-point milestone as a collegian.

Sammy came out firing against Northeastern, hitting a pair of long-range three-pointers. He rebounded, ran the floor well, and found the open teammate for high percentage shots. The Dragons closed the gap late in the game and it appeared they might overtake the Huskies, but the second-best team (behind the College of Charleston) in the Colonial Athletic Association, but the hosts held off Sammy and Company in the final minutes.

Supporters and former teammates like Cesar Castro, a 1000-point scorer himself at CHS, stayed after the game to congratulate Sammy Mojica for the pride he’s brought to the city. In fact, Castro, a CHS assistant coach, brought several Red Devil players with him to Northeastern to root on Sammy.

“I wanted the players to see what hard work, a dedication to practice, and having a great attitude will lead them to one day,” said Castro.

Brimmer and May basketball coach Tom Nelson was at the game with some of Sammy’s former teammates at the Newton school.

“After playing two years at Chelsea High, he came over and played basketball for me at Brimmer and May, did a great job in a competitive league and scored 1,000 points,” said Nelson. “He played AAU basketball on my Mass Rivals team and then it was off to Drexel where he’s had another great career. He worked very hard and he always had a determination to be good. At the end of the day he’ll be able to show his kids that he had a great college career at Drexel and I think that’s important for him. He’s one of the best kids you’ll meet. He’s just a pure, kind soul and he’s never changed.”

Sammy was happy to see all his supporters from Chelsea at the game.

“Every time I come to Boston there’s a big crowd, but today it was special because it’s my last time playing here in college, so to have my family and friends here, I appreciate it so much,” said Sammy.

He’s proud of his 1000-point achievement, a milestone reached by only the elite players in college basketball.

“It was crazy to get to 1000,” said Sammy. “I remember scoring my 1000th point in high school and to do it at the highest level of college basketball, it felt very good to do it,” said Sammy. “Thank God all my family and friends supported me and stayed on me and I stayed level headed here.”

Sammy had a message for the kids of Chelsea who want to follow in his footsteps and play Division 1 basketball.

“Just keep working, believe in yourself at all times and don’t let anyone put you down – you have to keep following your dream,” said the Drexel star.

Sammy Mojica Jr., heaped praise on his parents for their devotion and guidance from his earliest days when his talent was first noticed in the Chelsea Youth Basketball League until today at Drexel, where he’s wrapping up a superb college basketball career and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Communications.

“I love my parents – my mom, who’s been my No. 1 supporter from the jump, and my dad, who put a ball in my hands when I was a baby, taught me the game – they’ve always been there every step of the way and I appreciate my mom and my dad so much,” said Sammy.