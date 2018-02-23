News Briefs

CPL RELEASES WINTER LIBRARY PROGRAMS

The Chelsea Public Library released its winter program schedule this week, with events starting today.

Thursday, March 1, Lego Club, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 3, 1 p.m., Wingmasters Bird Show.

Thursday, March 15, 6 p.m. Diversity in Action: Chelsea Family Book Club. The Club will read a book together and discuss it as a group while enjoying refreshments.

Weds., March 21, 3:30 p.m., A visit from the Harvard Museum of Natural History.

Saturday, March 31, 1 p.m., Dinoman: inflatable life-sized dinosaurs.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: EVENING OF PERFORMING ARTS

The Black History Month program throughout February continues this Friday night, Feb. 23, with an Evening of Performing Arts.

Chelsea Black Community President Joan Cromwell said the event is likely to please everyone, with music performances, dance performances and even a fashion show.

The fun takes place at the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., 6-8 p.m.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: TRAILBLAZERS CELEBRATION

The Chelsea Trailblazer recognition celebration, the key event in this month’s celebration of Black History, will take place at the Williams School on Weds., Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker will be John Bonaparte, Boston’s hottest magician and motivational speaker. There will be other performances and fun too.

Within that, they will present eight Trailblazer Awards. Those receiving awards will be:

John Lee, martial arts Hall of Fame

Joanne Lee-Nieves, educator

Sharon Caulfield, dean Bunker Hill

Daniel Cruz, Cruz Construction

Shaquor Sandiford, Village Talks

Eastern Salt

Gerry McCue, Chelsea Public Schools

Betty Boyd, Chelsea High retiree

WHITE RIBBON DAY

Chelsea HarborCOV, City Manager Tom Ambrosino and public safety officials will mark the White Ribbon Day in Chelsea in front of City Hall on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The White Ribbon campaign shows there is no place for sexual assault or domestic violence in the community. Join hundreds of men and boys to pledge to commit promoting, peaceful and healthy relationships in the community.

BEGINNER SPANISH CLASS

Participants ages 15+ learn to speak Spanish in an engaging and supportive environment. Develop skills in grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary, spelling and conversation. Fridays 6:30-8pm, until March 23. Cost: $40. Register online at: HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov/”recreation.chelseama.gov or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday – Friday 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. Call (617) 466-5233.

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Meetings: The Chelsea Hill Community will have their monthly meeting on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…March 10 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…March 15 at 6 p.m.

RESIDENTS PLEASE BE ADVISED.

Please be advised that in order to avoid the spread of bed bugs, ALL mattresses and box springs MUST be wrapped in plastic when put out for pick up regardless if you had beg bugs or not. Mattresses or box springs not wrapped in plastic will not be picked and will be left curbside.

(Tenga en cuenta que, para evitar la propagación de los chinches, TODOS los colchones DEBEN envolverse en plástico cuando los saque para ser recogidos, independientemente si tengan chinches o no. No se recogerán colchones que no estén envueltos en plástico y se quedarán en la acera.)

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60% of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130 or to make an appointment please call 617-884-6130.

CITY OF CHELSEA HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM

Funding is now available through the City of Chelsea’s Department of Planning & Development to make needed repairs to your property! You are eligible to apply if you are a homeowner-occupant, investor owner (in some cases), your property is located in the following areas (Shurtleff/Bellingham and Addison/Orange census tracts), and household income for the property’s households do not exceed the established HUD income limits. Please consult the City’s website: HYPERLINK “https://www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg” https://www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg for more information and the current income eligibility guidelines or call our office at 617-466-4185.

This program receives funding from the City of Chelsea with funds provided by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of Housing and Community Development, Massachusetts Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., March 21, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizens. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.