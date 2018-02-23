Police Briefs 02-22-2018

BREAKING AND ENTERING

On Feb. 13, at 6:40 p.m., officers observed three parties walking in the vicinity of Blossom Street at Eden Street walking back and forth from Washington Avenue to Eden Street. Officers saw the three parties walking near parked cars and looking into them as they walked by. Officers proceeded to drive around the block. The officers lost sight of the group upon returning. One officer exited the cruiser and began to walk the path the group was last seen. The officer observed a female in one car and a male in another vehicle both were rummaging through the interior of the cars. Both were placed under arrest for Breaking and Entering. A search for the third suspect was made with negative results.

Genecis Diaz, 20, 104 Williams St., and Kevin Gomez-Solis, 23, of 149 Addison St., was charged with breaking and entering in the night for a felony.

Police, Fire Officials Investigating Death near Chelsea Brush Fire

Chelsea and State police and fire investigators combing the scene of an apparent brush fire found some signs of accidental ignition Feb. 15, but have not made any final determinations, officials said.

At about 6:40 p.m., the Chelsea Fire Department and State Police assigned to the Revere barracks responded to the area of Route 16 near Webster Avenue for a fire at an unpaved area abutting the roadway. On extinguishing the blaze, firefighters observed what appeared to be a dead body and made the standard notifications for a death investigation.

State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office responded to the scene, as did Suffolk prosecutors, Chelsea Police detectives, State Police criminalists, the State Fire Marshal’s office, and accelerant-sniffing K-9 unit.

The deceased was badly burned but appeared to be an adult male. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will attempt to determine the cause and manner of his death. A mattress that fire investigators said was highly flammable was found in close proximity to the body, as were cardboard debris, sterno, a cigarette pack, and other items that may indicate an accidental fire. Nonetheless, officials said, the investigation into the origin of the fire, the cause of the man’s death, and his identity is still under way.

Multiple witnesses reported the fire to 911 beginning at 6:37 pm, but any motorists or passersby who may have observed the area shortly before then are asked to contact Chelsea or State Police.

BROKE INTO APARTMENT

On Feb. 13, officers responded to 57 Burma Rd. on a report of a breaking and entering. A representative from Chelsea Housing Authority (CHA) stated many vacant apartments had been illegally entered and that they had set up a camera inside 57 Burma Rd. to record any illegal entry. Officers were notified by the CHA that an entry at the apartment had taken place and they had a video of the suspect.

The officers identified the suspect from the video and placed him under arrest.

Carlos Acosta, 18, of 59 Burma Rd., was charged with breaking and entering in the night for a felony, larceny from a building and larceny under $250.

KNIFE THREAT

On Feb. 14, at 2:24 p.m., Officers responded to a past assault at Cottage Street at Highland Street. Upon arrival, they met the juvenile reporting victim who stated four males followed him home, one male whom he identified.

The juvenile victim reported threats were made with a knife against him. The identified juvenile was placed under arrest.

A 17-year-old Chelsea youth was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, intimidating a witness, and threatening to commit a crime.

CAR BREAKERS

On Feb. 14, at 12:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Eastern Avenue and Clinton for a report of a motor vehicle break in progress. While responding, dispatch informed officer’s that the calling party was watching a male subject breaking into a motor vehicle and entering the car. Officers identified a second individual involved and placed both into custody.

Michael Lacrosse, 36, of Lynn, was charged with Breaking and entering a vehicle in the night for a felony, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, larceny under $250, and possession of burglarious tools.

William Linscott, 42, of 934 Broadway, was charged with Breaking and entering a vehicle in the night for a felony, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and larceny under $250.

DRIVING INCIDENT

On Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., a CPD officer on patrol on Shawmut Street observed an oncoming vehicle without his headlights illuminated. The officer then proceeded to flash his lights to alert the driver. Another CPD officer traveling in the opposite direction also flashed his lights to alert the driver, but to no avail. The vehicle continued to operate on several streets without lights. At that point, officers activated their emergency blue lights in an attempt to stop the driver to ascertain his condition. The car was finally pulled over with the assistance of other CPD officers. Based on a conversation with the driver he was placed under arrest for OUI 2nd offense.

Selvin Parada, 40, of 17 Willard St., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), negligent operation and lights violation.

TRAFFICKING HEROIN

On Feb. 10, at 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 74 Springvale Ave. # 1 for a report of a loaded firearm in the apartment. The reporting party stated that she and her husband observed a loaded gun on their roommate’s bed. CPD officers responded to the address and placed the subject under arrest for the illegal possession of a firearm and drugs observed by officers in the bedroom. Officers discovered several packets of what was believed to be heroin and several unlawful prescription pills on the subject at the time of arrest.

The firearm ended up not being in violation of state law as it was a replica airsoft gun.

Olsen Cejour, 27, of 74 Springvale Ave., was charged with trafficking in heroin, distribution of a Class B drug (subsequent offense), and distribution of a Class C drug.

Police Log

Monday, 2/5

Selvin Parada, 40, 17 Willard St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), negligent operation of motor vehicle and lights violation.

Tuesday, 2/6

Caroline Cash, 23, 84 Otis ST., Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant.

Mario Martinez, 39, 29 Roosevelt St., Revere, was arrested for trespassing.

Friday, 2/9

Bryan Solano-Alvarez, 18, 77 Carroll St., Chelsea, was arrested for receiving stolen motor vehicle.

Saturday, 2/10

Edgar Lara, 30, 53 Dorchester Ave., Providence, RI 02909, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed and one-way violation.

Olsen Cejour, 27, 74 Springvale Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for trafficking heroin/morphine/opium, distribution of Class B drug and possessing to distribute Class C drug.

Albert Moore, 48, 40 Driscol, Peabody, was arrested for shoplifting.

Monday, 2/12

Ashley Rivdera, 22, 103 Franklin Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for operating under the Influence of liquor, possessing open container of alcohol in motor vehicle (2 counts), speeding, stop sign violation (2 counts) and improper operation of motor vehicle.

Eliezer Ordonez, 43, 34 Gardner St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Jeffrey Curry, 30, 5 Waverly Rd., Woburn, was arrested for shoplifting.

Tuesday, 2/13

Roberto Leon, 31, 145 Shurtleff St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant and intimidation of a witness.

Francisco Damacio Lopreto, 42, 101 Chestnut St., Chelsea, was arrested for unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Genecis Diaz, 20, 104 Williams St., Chelsea, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime.

Kevin Gomez-Solis, 23, 149 Addison St., Chelsea, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime.

Carlos Acosta, 18, 59 Burma Rd., Chelsea, was arrested for breaking and entering building nighttime for felony, larceny from building, larceny under $250.

Wednesday, 2/14

Sandra Sargent, 33, 71 Winthrop Ave., Revere, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 2/15

Michael Lacrosse, 36, 13 Moral Ave., Lynn, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime, malicious damage to motor vehicle, larceny under $250 and possessing burglarious instrument.

William Linscott, 42, 934 Broadway, Chelsea, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime, malicious damage to motor vehicle and larceny under $250.

Jessy Sandoval Aldana, 36, 16 Minot St., Lynn, was arrested for unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Friday, 2/16

Siobhan McKenna, 39, 45 Douglas St., Winthrop, was arrested for violating harassment prevention order.

Ramon Pagan, 56, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, was arrested for possessing alcoholic beverage.

Asia Galvin, 31, 277 Meridian St., East Boston, was arrested on a warrant.

Gregory Salinas-Rodriguez, 31, 1 Mill Ct. Chelsea, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense), possessing open container of alcohol in motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle with suspended license.

Saturday, 2/17

Landy Perez, 35, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, was arrested for dangerous weapon.