Everett Avenue On-Ramp Closing for One Month on May 6

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding members of the public that the on-ramp from Everett Avenue onto the Tobin Bridge (Route 1 southbound) in Chelsea will be closed for approximately one month beginning on Sunday, May 6.

This traffic impact is associated with the ongoing Tobin Bridge Repair project and necessary in order to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively conduct operations.

The Tobin Bridge work will also mean temporary off-peak lane closures on Route 1 north and southbound through November 2018, as well as some adjustments to the width of the travel lanes in order to allow crews to access work areas on the bridge. Additionally, the Beacon Street off-ramp will be closed for an approximately a two-month period beginning in summer 2018.

Three full lanes of travel will be in place on the Tobin Bridge this year during peak commute hours. Travelers are reminded that there will be future traffic impacts including permanent lane closures on Route 1 northbound during the 2019 and 2020 construction seasons.

This $41.6 million project involves repairing a section of the deck of the Tobin Bridge which carries traffic between the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston and Chelsea. Work is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2020.

The full scope of work will include steel repairs to the upper and lower decks, concrete deck work on the lower deck, followed by waterproofing, resurfacing, and installing pavement markings. Operations will also consist of utility installation, installing curbing, paving, constructing a new parking lot under the bridge between Williams Street and Third Street.