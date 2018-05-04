News Briefs

CITY GETS TDI DESIGNATION FROM STATE

The Baker-Polito Administration announced the selection of 10 Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) districts in a second round of TDI awards this week, with Chelsea being one of the 10.

The designation is a highly competitive program for Gateway Cities designed to accelerate economic growth within focused districts. The second round includes four new districts in Chelsea, Fitchburg, Lawrence, and Worcester; and the extension of existing TDI districts in Brockton, Holyoke, Lynn, New Bedford, Pittsfield, and Springfield.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito made the announcement with Secretary Jay Ash in Worcester.

“I have had the pleasure of touring many TDI districts across the Commonwealth, and have seen the transformations that are underway in many of our Gateway Cities,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “This innovative program helps our Gateway Cities leverage existing assets and target opportunities to advance their city’s economic development goals, generate new opportunities for residents and build thriving downtowns.”

The TDI Districts receive enhanced and customized technical assistance, real estate services, and additional capacity to implement district plans. The four new districts will gain TDI Fellows, who will provide economic development expertise and collaborative leadership in these cities. The new fellows will join established fellows in existing districts. All districts will be eligible for grants and real estate investments.

In Chelsea, the new Bellingham Square District will become a vibrant shopping district with a mix of affordable and market-rate housing that will engage the community, redevelop key sites, and improve the impact of a cluster of small businesses.

CPL SPRING LIBRARY PROGRAMS

The Chelsea Public Library has announced its spring programming, with a very special School Vacation Week program as well.

Thursday, May 3rd at 6pm~ Chelsea Lego Club

Saturday, May 12th at 1pm~ How astronauts get ready to go into space! A NASA @My Library program with Dan Barstow, Education Manager for International Space Station. This program is best for grades 3 and up.

Tuesday, May 15th at 6pm~ STEM Careers Event: Local people who work in STEM careers speak to families about schooling for and working in a STEM field, and also talk about their experience more specifically as people of color.

Thursday, May 17th at 6pm~ Diversity In Action Chelsea Family Book Club •Wednesday, May 23rd at 3:30pm~ Movie: Hidden Figures Tuesday, May 29th at 4pm~ Meet Police Dogs

Wednesday, June 6th at 3:30pm~ Rainforest Reptiles

569 Broadway Chelsea, MA 02150 – (617)-466-4350 – www.chelseama.gov/childrens-department

All of the programs are free.

SPLASH – Learn to Swim for Children

In this one week program, learn and improve fundamental swimming skills to gain confidence in and around the water. Monday through Friday 6:30-7:15pmor 7:15-8pm, May 7-11. Location: Jordan Boys and Girls Club, 30 Willow St. Register online at recreation.chelseama.gov or in person at the Williams Building, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30p.m. and Sat. 9-4:30p.m. Cost $30. Call (617) 466-5233.

CAPIC CHILD CARE

Are you in need of full time childcare?

CAPIC’s Child Development Center has openings. Call us to learn more.

Child Development Center

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday: 7:30AM – 5:30PM

Ages: 6 Weeks – 9 years old

Contact: Wilma Rodriguez, Program Director, 617-889-9929

CAPIC’s Child Development Center provides families with full day and full year quality child care; allowing families to maintain/attain self-sufficiency through employment or training while infants, toddlers, and preschoolers receive care in a structured and nurturing environment that promotes family and individual development. The program accepts vouchers, EEC contract slots, DCF contact slots, and private pay.

Nurturing, fun and safe environment

All activities and materials are age and developmentally appropriate

High quality care

Bilingual staff – English & Spanish

Engaging and developmentally appropriate curriculum and activities

Full-time programming (holidays, school vacations, and summer)

Program provides healthy meals (breakfast, lunch and snack)

Multicultural environment

Teachers are First Aid and CPR certified

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Meetings: The Chelsea Hill Community will have their monthly meeting on May 30 at 6 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…May 12 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…May 17 at 6 p.m.

RESIDENTS PLEASE BE ADVISED.

Please be advised that in order to avoid the spread of bed bugs, ALL mattresses and box springs MUST be wrapped in plastic when put out for pick up regardless if you had bed bugs or not. Mattresses or box springs not wrapped in plastic will not be picked and will be left curbside.

(Tenga en cuenta que, para evitar la propagación de los chinches, TODOS los colchones DEBEN envolverse en plástico cuando los saque para ser recogidos, independientemente si tengan chinches o no. No se recogerán colchones que no estén envueltos en plástico y se quedarán en la acera.)

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., May 16, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.