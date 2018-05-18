News Briefs

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA MEETING TONIGHT, MAY 17

The Harbor House Collective will be in Chelsea to hold their required local public meeting for the siting of a recreational marijuana establishment at 80 Eastern Ave.

Mike Farnum has appeared in Chelsea once before and he said this week his team will be in town for the meeting on May 17, at 6 p.m., in City Hall. The proposed retail marijuana store and cultivation facility would be located in the Designers Choice flower market.

There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

LIMEBIKE PREMIERES THIS WEEKEND

A new dockless biking system called LimeBike will premiere in Chelsea this weekend, with bikes available for rental for $1 per hour.

Chelsea will have about 300 bikes placed throughout the City for rental, similar to the ofo bikes that were in place last fall.

Others using LimeBike are Everett, Malden and, likely, Revere.

LimeBike bicycles are part of a regional planning effort by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to implement a cohesive bike rental system in the region. LimeBike is noticeable due to its lime-green colored bikes.

Already, Malden has deployed 300 LimeBikes, and Everett will deploy around Memorial Day.

The agreement costs nothing to the City, and residents will be able to use a smart phone app to rent the bikes for $1 an hour using a credit card tied to their LimeBike account. The bikes are not tethered to any station.

Other systems, such as Hubway – which is used in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline, use stations that require riders to return the bike to an existing station. They also require cities to pay up-front for the docking equipment.

For dock-less providers, there is no equipment and riders are instructed to leave the bikes in a responsible place. However, at the end of the day, it’s up to LimeBike to make sure the unused bikes are not left in unacceptable places.

CPL SPRING LIBRARY PROGRAMS

The Chelsea Public Library has announced its spring programming, with a very special School Vacation Week program as well.

Thursday, May 17th at 6pm~ Diversity In Action Chelsea Family Book Club •Wednesday, May 23rd at 3:30pm~ Movie: Hidden Figures Tuesday, May 29th at 4pm~ Meet Police Dogs

Wednesday, June 6th at 3:30pm~ Rainforest Reptiles

569 Broadway Chelsea, MA 02150 – (617)-466-4350 – www.chelseama.gov/childrens-department

All of the programs are free.

Guitar Fundamentals

Learn to play guitar in the genres of Blues, Rock, Funk, Jazz and Latin music. Explore how to play songs through use of recordings and written music materials. Bring your own guitar. Ages 12+ Thursdays, May 31- July 26. Beginner 6:30-7:15pm or Intermediate 7:30-8:15pm. Register online at HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov” \t “_blank” recreation.chelseama.gov or in person at the Williams Building, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30p.m. and Sat. 9-4:30p.m. Cost $30. Call (617) 466-5233.

Voice Lessons

Explore breathing, posture, diction, and audition techniques. Learn how to keep your voice in top shape, and manage performance anxiety.

Thursdays, 6:30-7:30pm, June 14 – August 2. Register online at HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov” \t “_blank” recreation.chelseama.gov or in person at the Williams Building, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30p.m. and Sat. 9-4:30p.m. Cost $20.

Call (617) 466-5233.

Summer Recreation Program Registration is Underway

Participate in a wide range of affordable programs for youth & adults such as: learn to swim classes, soccer clinics, field trips, and language classes. Register online: HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov” \t “_blank” recreation.chelseama.gov or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm.Call (617) 466-5233.

CAPIC CHILD CARE

Are you in need of full time childcare?

CAPIC’s Child Development Center has openings. Call us to learn more.

Child Development Center

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday: 7:30AM – 5:30PM

Ages: 6 Weeks – 9 years old

Contact: Wilma Rodriguez, Program Director, 617-889-9929

CAPIC’s Child Development Center provides families with full day and full year quality child care; allowing families to maintain/attain self-sufficiency through employment or training while infants, toddlers, and preschoolers receive care in a structured and nurturing environment that promotes family and individual development. The program accepts vouchers, EEC contract slots, DCF contact slots, and private pay.

Nurturing, fun and safe environment

All activities and materials are age and developmentally appropriate

High quality care

Bilingual staff – English & Spanish

Engaging and developmentally appropriate curriculum and activities

Full-time programming (holidays, school vacations, and summer)

Program provides healthy meals (breakfast, lunch and snack)

Multicultural environment

Teachers are First Aid and CPR certified

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail HYPERLINK “mailto:chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com” chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Meetings: The Chelsea Hill Community will have their monthly meeting on May 30 at 6 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…June 9 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…May 17 at 6 p.m.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., June 20, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.