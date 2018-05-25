Hallmark Health is Now MelroseWakefield Healthcare

Hallmark Health System, a regional leader in providing community healthcare in north suburban Boston, has changed its name to MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

“It has been a time of important growth and positive momentum for our organization,” said Bobbi Carbone, MD, MBA, interim president and CEO of MelroseWakefield Healthcare. “Healthcare is changing and so are we. Our new brand is reflective of that change. Specifically, as a system of care, including our hospitals and our community providers, we are focused on bringing more services to our communities to keep high-quality care local and affordable for the convenience of our patients.”

The new visual identity is complementary to the Tufts Medical Center identity and aligns MelroseWakefield Healthcare with a bold new logo mark using the same fonts and colors to demonstrate our growing clinical relationship and efforts to bring high-level specialty care to the local communities.

Importantly, the names of our local hospitals, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, do not change. Our communities and patients greatly value their local relationships. Each hospital will proudly display its local name with its own logo mark that are also complementary to the Tufts Medical Center identity, and by doing so will more clearly communicate the services provided throughout our region of care.

“Our new MelroseWakefield Healthcare brand is designed to give our collective hospitals greater focus and strengthen the connection between our hospital-based services and our communities. It is the result of a comprehensive process to understand what will set us apart in a region with many healthcare providers to choose from,” said Dr. Carbone.

“Patients as well as physicians are noticing the impact that we are making on community-based care,” said Steven Sbardella, MD, chief medical officer at MelroseWakefield Healthcare. “Through our recent investments in services and our growing clinical affiliation with Tufts Medical Center and Wellforce, we’ve brought more advanced specialty services to our hospitals such as neurosurgery, robotic surgery and advanced cardiovascular and cancer services. We are investing in our maternity suites based on the growing needs of women and families and announced plans for a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Medford as a joint venture with Shields Health Care.”

“Bringing Tufts Medical Center physicians to provide care with us in our communities continues to be tremendous for getting the people of our community convenient advanced levels of care without having to travel into Boston,” he said.

MelroseWakefield Healthcare has also unveiled a new website, www.melrosewakefield.org. It features the many services offered by MelroseWakefield Healthcare in a contemporary, user-friendly design that will support the growth of the new brand. The site was developed based on extensive competitive analysis and adheres to best practices for web design.

About MelroseWakefield Healthcare

MelroseWakefield Healthcare is a coordinated system of hospitals, physician practices and community-based services providing care for communities throughout north suburban Boston. We are distinguished by the range of clinical care and services we provide locally for the continuum of care, including community hospitals in Melrose and Medford, urgent care locations in Reading and Medford, outpatient services including physical therapy, imaging and radiology, lab services and wellness education, more than 90 community physicians, who are part of Tufts Medical Center Community Care (formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates), providing primary care and specialty care, and visiting nurse and hospice care.

MelroseWakefield Healthcare is a founding member of Wellforce, along with Tufts Medical Center and Circle Health. For more information, visit www.melrosewakefield.org.