Memorial Day Parade, Exercises to Take Place on Monday Morning

The 7th Girl Scout Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 28, at 8:15 a.m. on Broadway, to be followed up with the traditional Memorial Day Exercises on City Hall lawn.

The Chelsea Girl Scouts have coordinated the Parade for several years, and it has only gotten bigger every year, with quite a bit of community participation.

The Parade will commence at 8:15 a.m. from the Welsh & Son’s Funeral Home.

All community and veterans organizations are encouraged to march.

Following the Parade, the City will hold its Exercises on the Lawn at City Hall, with essays from students, the Chelsea High Concert Band and the Chelsea Chorale.

A speaking program will also take place, and the laying of the wreaths will take place to conclude the ceremony.

To participate in the Parade, contact Kathryn Bourgea and kathrynbourgea@gmail.com.