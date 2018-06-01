News Briefs

YOUTH COMMISSION APPLICATIONS SOUGHT

The City of Chelsea is accepting applications for its Youth Commission. Members of the Youth Commission will advise and assist the City Council, the School Committee, and the City Manager in the development of policies, programs, and delivery of services for the health and welfare of Chelsea’s youth and their families.

The Youth Commission is comprised of eleven members each being appointed to the position for a one-year term. Interested applicants must be Chelsea residents between the ages of 13 and 20 and currently enrolled in high school. Members will be appointed by City Manager Tom Ambrosino with the approval of the City Council.

Ideal members of the Youth Commission have a solution focused attitude and are passionate about making an impact on their community. Members will meet two Tuesday evenings per month and attend additional meetings as needed. Youth interested in being considered for the Commission need to fully commit to making a difference in our community.

Applications are available on line at: https://tinyurl.com/solicitudchelsea or pick up a hard copy at: Recreation & Cultural Affairs Division, Health and Human Services Department at Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Rm 100, Chelsea, MA 02150. The application deadline is 4pm on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

CHELSEA WALK FUNDRAISER

The City and GreenRoots are continuing their quest to get matching funding of $20,000 to help re-purpose the Chelsea Walk on Broadway, using a state grant to help fund the rest of the effort.

Right now, they are more than halfway to the goal, but only have until June 8 to get the local funding in line.

All proceeds will go towards the creation of an amazing public art space, celebrating our community and linking our business community to vital parking spaces.

GreenRoots is accepting donations towards this project at www.patronicity.com/chelseawalk.

CITY HOUSING

REHAB PROGRAM

The Chelsea CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program provides deferred-payment loans to eligible applicants for housing rehabilitation in 1 to 4-unit residential buildings to bring the property into code compliance and eliminate violations that threaten the health and safety of building occupants. More information can be found at the City’s Department of Planning and Development (617-466-4180),brosa@chelseama.gov, or at:https://www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg

STOPS AND STARTS: ROAD CONSTRUCTION ALERTS

Revere Beach Parkway/Webster Avenue Utilities Improvements

The City will soon begin water main improvements on Revere Beach Parkway and drainage installation on Webster Avenue to protect road surfaces. Public bidding will be in May. Construction is estimated for July through November.

Maverick Street Utilities & Roadway Improvements

The City will soon begin water, sewer, and drainage improvements, including new curbing and sidewalks and full-depth/full-width road reconstruction on Maverick Street. Public bidding will be in May. Construction is estimated for July through November for utilities, and April through July 2019 for sidewalks and road reconstruction.

Shurtleff Street Roadway Improvements

Water, sewer, and drainage improvements were completed in December 2017. This season, the City will install new curbing and sidewalks, and full-depth/full-width road reconstruction. Public bidding was completed in April. Construction is estimated for May through August.

MassWorks V Utilities & Roadway Improvements — Everett Ave.

The City will soon begin water, sewer, and drainage improvements including new curbing and sidewalks and full-depth/full-width road reconstruction, on Everett Ave. from Carter St. to Route 16. There will be traffic improvements at the Carter Street/Everett Avenue intersection. Construction is estimated for May through November for utilities, and April through July 2019 for sidewalks and road reconstruction.

Carter Street Pumping Station Force Main Improvements

The new force main for the Carter St. pumping station was completed in November 2017. Final sidewalk reconstruction and paving restoration on Second Street will begin in May. Project completion is anticipated this summer.

CAPIC CHILD CARE

Are you in need of full time childcare?

CAPIC’s Child Development Center has openings. Call us to learn more.

Child Development Center

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday: 7:30AM – 5:30PM

Ages: 6 Weeks – 9 years old

Contact: Wilma Rodriguez, Program Director, 617-889-9929

CAPIC’s Child Development Center provides families with full day and full year quality child care; allowing families to maintain/attain self-sufficiency through employment or training while infants, toddlers, and preschoolers receive care in a structured and nurturing environment that promotes family and individual development. The program accepts vouchers, EEC contract slots, DCF contact slots, and private pay.

Nurturing, fun and safe environment

All activities and materials are age and developmentally appropriate

High quality care

Bilingual staff – English & Spanish

Engaging and developmentally appropriate curriculum and activities

Full-time programming (holidays, school vacations, and summer)

Program provides healthy meals (breakfast, lunch and snack)

Multicultural environment

Teachers are First Aid and CPR certified

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Meetings: The Chelsea Hill Community will have their monthly meeting on May 30 at 6 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…June 9 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…June 21 at 6 p.m.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., June 20, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET

BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.