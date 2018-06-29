Mystic Brewery Named ‘Best of Boston’ Breweries

Boston Magazine announced this week that the Mystic Brewery on Williams Street was named the Best of Boston brewery, joining stalwart former winners like Night Shift Brewery and Jack’s Abbey.

The annual Best of Boston edition hit the newsstands last week, and 2018 marks the 45th anniversary of the awards. For the past 12 months, Boston magazine’s team of expert judges ate, drank, and shopped their way across the city, the ‘burbs, the Cape, and the Islands to find the very best the area has to offer.

When it came to the best brewery in the area, the magazine landed in Chelsea.

“We are thrilled and humbled to have scored Best Brewery in Boston Magazine’s annual Best of Boston lineup,” read a statement from Mystic this week. “This puts us in some mighty fine company alongside Night Shift Brewing, Jack’s Abby, and Trillium Brewing Company. To say we’re flattered is an understatement. Thanks to Boston Magazine and you all for this honor.”

Mystic Brewery has been located in Chelsea for nearly 10 years on Williams Street.