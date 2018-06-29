News Briefs

TIBETAN (IRISH) CLUB

City Councillor Joe Perlatonda reported that the new Tibetan Club at the old Irish Club has impressed him with their willingness to work with the community.

The club took over the old Irish Club earlier this year, and they are in the process of fixing it up significantly. He said they have about 50 members, but could have special services with up to 200 people at times.

There would be no functions, but the club is petitioning for a liquor license for its membership.

Additionally, Perlatonda said he is working on a deal for neighbors to be able to use the parking lot in off hours using a special parking sticker. The club wanted to work with the neighbors, he said, and to help with parking seemed like a good idea.

NEW EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR PROPOSED

City Manager Tom Ambrosino informed the City Council that he will be hiring Keith Vetreno as the new Emergency Management Director to take over for Allan Alpert, the long-time director who retires on June 30.

Ambrosino is petitioning the Council for a waiver from the residency requirement as Vetreno lives in Sudbury.

He is to start on July 16.

Vetreno’s resume includes stints with the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security and the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (Chief Law Enforcement Officer).

WILSON TO ZBA

Planning Board member Henry Wilson was nominated and approved on Monday night for a new post on the revamped Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).

The Council voted unanimously to nominate Wilson based on his community activism and years of service on the Planning Board.

He will assume the post in July.