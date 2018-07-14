News Briefs

CORRECTION

In last week’s edition, it was incorrectly stated that the July 4th dinner and campaign event for Congressman Michael Capuano was at Anchors Weigh. Instead, it was at Chelsea Village Elderly, 5 Admirals Way.

Chelsea Cultural Council Announces Painted Box Project

The Chelsea Cultural Council invites artists to submit original artwork to be considered for the Chelsea Painted Box Project. The project is designed to recognize and celebrate local artists and public art. Through Chelsea Painted Box, artists are asked to paint city utility boxes with original designs. Once professionally painted, these utility boxes in neighborhood and business districts will contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of the urban streetscape. Artists may submit up to 3 designs. Designs may be representational or abstract but must respond to the urban context and be appropriate given the location and audience. Deadline for submission is July 20, 2018 and all work must be completed by October 1, 2018. Artists selected will receive a $300 stipend from the City of Chelsea upon completion of their box. Artists must supply their own paint and equipment.

Applications are available online: HYPERLINK “https://tinyurl.com/chelseapaintedbox” https://tinyurl.com/chelseapaintedbox. Once completed, please drop off application materials: Chelsea City Hall, Room 100, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, MA.

The Chelsea Cultural Council (CCC) is a volunteer board supported by the HYPERLINK “http://www.massculturalcouncil.org/” Massachusetts Cultural Council. Council members encourage culture and diversity in the City of Chelsea by funding projects in the arts, humanities, and sciences including exhibits, lectures, concerts, festivals, performances, classes, and school field trips.

For more information, visit our website at: https://www.chelseama.gov/ccc or call us at 617-466-4090.

CHELSEA SUMMER NIGHTS CONCERTS

Come celebrate Chelsea and the summer with this summer event series. There are exciting experiences all season.

July 12

Summer Nights in Chelsea Square – Kina Zoré

Thursday, 7 p.m.

July 19

Summer Nights in Chelsea Square – Air Congo

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Square

July 26

Summer Nights in Chelsea Square – International Strings

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Square

CITY ANNOUNCES CAMERA REBATE PROGRAM

The City of Chelsea, through Chelsea Prospers, its downtown initiative, has launched a rebate program for the purchase and installation of exterior security cameras. Business owners, commercial property owners and owners of residential property in the downtown are eligible for rebates of 60 percent of the total cost of new security systems or expansions of existing systems, with a maximum reimbursement of $1,500. An application and pre-approval is required. Cameras need to meet technical specifications and applicants must agree to share footage with the Police Department when investigating area incidents. Applications and additional details are available on the City of Chelsea website and from Downtown Coordinator Mimi Graney at HYPERLINK “mailto:mgraney@chelseama.gov” mgraney@chelseama.gov or 617-466-4186.

EVERSOURCE TRANSMISSION LINE UNDERWAY

The Eversource 115 kV underground transmission line project commenced work in the last few weeks. This underground transmission line will be installed over the course of the next year along Marginal, Williams and Beacham Streets. Regular look ahead schedules for the project will be posted on the project website.

CHARLIE CARDS ON COMMUTER RAIL

Thanks to GreenRoots’ and widespread outcry over the increased commute times during Bridge construction projects, the MBTA is now allowing Charlie Cards to be used to board the commuter rail from Chelsea.

FITNESS, GAMES IN THE SQUARE

Join us every Wednesday morning at 7:30 to 8 a.m., City Hall Plaza. Free class and practice with Bill Baron, presented by Chelsea Prospers. This ancient Chinese practice is a martial art, but its emphasis on balance and harmony, both physical and spiritual, makes it desirable for anyone seeking a peaceful start to their day. Appropriate for all people aged 10+ including seniors. Held weather permitting.

Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. on City Hall Plaza, join neighbors for table top games in Bellingham Square. Bring dominos, chess, checkers, backgammon, and more to play with your neighbors. Held weather permitting.

CITY HOUSING REHAB PROGRAM

The Chelsea CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program provides deferred-payment loans to eligible applicants for housing rehabilitation in 1 to 4-unit residential buildings to bring the property into code compliance and eliminate violations that threaten the health and safety of building occupants. More information can be found at the City’s Department of Planning and Development (617-466-4180), www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Meetings: The Chelsea Hill Community will have their monthly meeting on July 12 at 6 p.m. in Monica’s Backyard, 105 Franklin Ave.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…July 14 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…July 19 at 6 p.m.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., July 18, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.