Police Briefs 07-12-2018

Monday, 6/18

Jose Sanchez, 21, 63 Marlborough St., Chelsea, was arrested for a warrant.

Tuesday, 6/19

Bryan Cabrera, 21, 45 Heard St., Chelsea, was arrested for stop sign violation, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license and carrying dangerous weapon.

Gustavo Contreras, 45, 151 Division St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed.

David Hernandez Arevalo, 20, 40 Maverick St., Chelsea, was arrested for a warrant.

William Hernandez-Galdamez, 35, 263 Chestnut St., Chelsea, was arrested for assault and battery.

Wednesday, 6/20

Weimar Pineda-Bedoya, 25, 1061 Saratoga St., East Boston, was arrested for witness intimidation.

Thales Silva, 21, 74 Chestnut St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicle.

Marco Roman, 21, 31 Crescent Ave., Everett, was arrested on warrants.

Luis Llanso, 34, 69 McGreevey Way, Roxbury, was arrested for assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and on warrants.

Thursday, 6/21

Harold Aguirre Godoy, 23, 154 Shawmut St., Chelsea, was arrested for assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Saturday, 6/23

Jose Guerrero, 30, 69 Addison St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed and stop sign violation.

Kiana Rivera, 23, 284 Washington Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Daniel Lopez-Galdamez, 32, 13 Blossom, St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, reckless operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, marked lanes violation, speeding and operating motor vehicle with suspended license.

Sunday, 6/24

Camilo Ruiz, 44, 57 Heard St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed and red light violation.

Juan Ramos, 32, 117 Spencer Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for witness intimidation, miscellaneous common law violation and disorderly conduct.

Monday, 6/25

Tito Ebanks-Lopez, 29, 61 Exeter St., Chelsea, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Frank Arsenault, 48, 34 Grove St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, leaving scene of property damage, marked lanes violation and possessing alcoholic beverage.

Tuesday, 6/26

Frederick Stearns, 46, 76 Tudor St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday, 6/27

Sandra Sargent, 33, 71 Winthrop Ave., ,Revere, was arrested on warrants.

Thursday, 6/28/18

Eddy Torres, 24, 165 Mountain Ave., Revere, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle and threat to commit a crime.

Friday, 6/29

Kevin Johnson, 19, 250 Congress Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant, operating motor vehicle with suspended license and one way violation.

Saturday, 6/30

Justin Williams, 29, 547 Proctor Ave., Revere, was arrested for trespassing.

Luis Cahuil, 37, 649 Washington Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor.

Miguel Munguia, 32, 84 Marlborough St., Chelsea, was arrested for trespassing, disturbing the peace and possessing open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Abel Jimenez, 29, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, was arrested for possessing alcoholic beverage.

Julio Portillo, 51, Pine Street Inn, Boston, was arrested for possessing alcoholic beverage.

Sunday, 7/1

Jennifer Corey, 37, 28 Park St., Malden, was arrested for utter false check, forgery of c heck and larceny by check over $250.