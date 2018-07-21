News Briefs

BEACON STREET RAMP TO CLOSE SOON

The Beacon Street off-ramp is scheduled to be closed for construction on or about July 30 for approximately two months. The Route 111 Bus outbound will use an alternative route until the ramp is reopened. The Route 111 bus outbound will use the 4th Street off-ramp, turn right on Broadway, left on 2nd Street and then left on Park Street. Two stops—Beacon @ Broadway and Park @ Williams—will be temporarily closed. A new temporary stop will occur at Chelsea Square (Broadway @ Second Street).

POP UP EVENT AT CHELSEA WALK

Greenroot’s Chelsea Walk Placemaking project will launch with a Pop-Up event on Monday, July 23 from 5-8 pm at the Chelsea Walk. Then, throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, August 3 and 4, stop by to prep the space for transformation.

ENCORE CASINO JOB OFFICE HOURS

The Chelsea Collaborative, in collaboration with Encore Boston Harbor, will begin monthly office hours in August. They will be in the Chelsea Collaborative Office once per month for a couple of hours to answer any questions for anyone interested in Casino jobs. The first office hours are: Thursday, August 2 from 3-5 p.m.

SENIOR CENTER ICE CREAM DAY

The Chelsea Senior Center will hold its annual Ice Cream Parlor Day on Thursday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will be serving up everything from sundaes, to banana boats to hot dogs. All ages are welcome and all proceeds from the event benefit the Senior Center programming.

RESIDENTIAL STICKER CHANGES TO RENEWALS

The Traffic and Parking Commission recently changed renewal dates for the Residential Parking Program. For the Residential Sticker, the new renewal date is March 1, 2019. This means that current Residential Stickers are valid until February 28, 2019. There is no need get a new Residential Sticker in July. However, Visitor Placards must be renewed in July. Those placards expire on August 1, 2018. The application for renewal of the Visitor Placard is available both at City Hall in the Clerk’s Office and for download on the City’s website.

SIGN AND FAÇADE PROGRAM MEETING

Business and commercial property owners throughout Chelsea are invited to a free Sign and Façade Ideas Workshop on Wednesday, July 25, at 9 a.m.

Craig Murphy, Chelsea resident and owner of Cambridge Reprographics, specializes in signage, awnings and small business printing. In this free workshop he will share a range of ideas to help your business put its best face forward. The presentation includes real examples of improvements that will fit any budget.

The presentation will be at Chelsea City Hall, in the conference room of the Planning Department, Room 101.

This workshop is presented by Chelsea Prospers as part of the roll-out of phase one of Chelsea’s Façade Program. This launch period focuses on design services. Throughout July and August, Nathalia Hermida, working on behalf of the City’s downtown initiative, is providing free design consultation for commercial facades and signage from Chelsea Square to Bellingham. Design consultation with Ms. Hermida will be available both in English and in Spanish.

The design phase informs the second stage with the refining of design guidelines and the drafting of revised city ordinances related to signage. These materials are expected to be presented this fall to the City Council, appropriate boards and the public for input and ratification. Phase three comes soon after with the release of a support program to facilitate façade improvements in the downtown.

Those interested in the program who cannot attend this meeting should contact Mimi Graney, Downtown Coordinator at mgraney@chelseama.gov .

PAINTED BOX PROJECT

The Chelsea Cultural Council invites artists to submit original artwork to be considered for the Chelsea Painted Box Project. The project is designed to recognize and celebrate local artists and public art. Through Chelsea Painted Box, artists are asked to paint city utility boxes with original designs. Once professionally painted, these utility boxes in neighborhood and business districts will contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of the urban streetscape. Artists may submit up to 3 designs. Designs may be representational or abstract but must respond to the urban context and be appropriate given the location and audience. Deadline for submission is July 20, 2018 and all work must be completed by October 1, 2018. Artists selected will receive a $300 stipend from the City of Chelsea upon completion of their box. Artists must supply their own paint and equipment.

Applications are available online: HYPERLINK “https://tinyurl.com/chelseapaintedbox” https://tinyurl.com/chelseapaintedbox. Once completed, please drop off application materials: Chelsea City Hall, Room 100, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, MA.

The Chelsea Cultural Council (CCC) is a volunteer board supported by the HYPERLINK “http://www.massculturalcouncil.org/” Massachusetts Cultural Council. Council members encourage culture and diversity in the City of Chelsea by funding projects in the arts, humanities, and sciences including exhibits, lectures, concerts, festivals, performances, classes, and school field trips.

For more information, visit our website at: https://www.chelseama.gov/ccc or call us at 617-466-4090.

CHELSEA SUMMER NIGHTS CONCERTS

Come celebrate Chelsea and the summer with this summer event series. There are exciting experiences all season.

July 19

Summer Nights in Chelsea Square – Air Congo

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Square

July 26

Summer Nights in Chelsea Square – International Strings

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Square

CITY ANNOUNCES CAMERA REBATE PROGRAM

The City of Chelsea, through Chelsea Prospers, its downtown initiative, has launched a rebate program for the purchase and installation of exterior security cameras. Business owners, commercial property owners and owners of residential property in the downtown are eligible for rebates of 60 percent of the total cost of new security systems or expansions of existing systems, with a maximum reimbursement of $1,500. An application and pre-approval is required. Cameras need to meet technical specifications and applicants must agree to share footage with the Police Department when investigating area incidents. Applications and additional details are available on the City of Chelsea website and from Downtown Coordinator Mimi Graney at HYPERLINK “mailto:mgraney@chelseama.gov” mgraney@chelseama.gov or 617-466-4186.

CHARLIE CARDS ON COMMUTER RAIL

Thanks to GreenRoots’ and widespread outcry over the increased commute times during Bridge construction projects, the MBTA is now allowing Charlie Cards to be used to board the commuter rail from Chelsea.

FITNESS, GAMES IN THE SQUARE

Join friends and neighbors every Wednesday morning at 7:30 to 8 a.m., City Hall Plaza. Free class and practice with Bill Baron, presented by Chelsea Prospers. This ancient Chinese practice is a martial art, but its emphasis on balance and harmony, both physical and spiritual, makes it desirable for anyone seeking a peaceful start to their day. Appropriate for all people aged 10+ including seniors. Held weather permitting.

Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. on City Hall Plaza, join neighbors for table top games in Bellingham Square. Bring dominos, chess, checkers, backgammon, and more to play with your neighbors. Held weather permitting.

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail HYPERLINK “mailto:chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com” chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Meetings: The Chelsea Hill Community will have their monthly meeting on July ?at 6 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…July 14 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…July 19 at 6 p.m.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., July 18, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

CITY HOUSING REHAB PROGRAM

The Chelsea CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program provides deferred-payment loans to eligible applicants for housing rehabilitation in 1 to 4-unit residential buildings to bring the property into code compliance and eliminate violations that threaten the health and safety of building occupants. More information can be found at the City’s Department of Planning and Development (617-466-4180), HYPERLINK “mailto:brosa@chelseama.gov” \t “_blank” brosa@chelseama.gov, or at: HYPERLINK “http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001hXdVBAlzSaWOWuAoxYjxilLrKjfHMUBUeIxuAt6fVh-vQlsgbQOZ1HJeaOuNK7t0n1zhs9uGH67dSXl7QU66gSLk8Ydh-sQaJAopp7PYPEtwh_S9yE1YRrwfcguyuj5PcD5yVBNEoruTs4iubD3pEjFE31D2E2CyeAa8XsSQcS5bGbvd5tqVFDTMAA5vNzClXmcV2BWM4MNNBkc6v3HmzZavPnVQ2ZJCj2t4w6L2cJE=&c=OjrvdZbSobG8JHEsOOkXlQYahGagTcSt6TGowbXHKfYMwHMfuENIAg==&ch=153tszyK7cmTlM6Fp0_oGg3DkyONhD9b52oQ0JqRy4oVbd1X4k90ZA==” \t “_blank” https://www.chelseama.gov/planning-development/pages/housing-rehabilitation-program-cdbg

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.