Khalani Gonzalez seems to be coming at all angles and from every direction as she peers through a prism during the Lewis Latimer Society’s Chelsea Science Festival in the PORT Park on Friday afternoon,Aug. 10. Scores of kids came out to learn about various aspects of science and community from fire safety to mosquito biology to 3-D printing and, the most favorite kid subject, how to make slime. The event was deemed a great success once again on what was a gorgeous summer day.